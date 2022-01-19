Eight area teams make cut in first AP basketball polls

Delayed by a week for technical difficulties, the first Associated Press high school basketball polls dropped Wednesday, featuring plenty of area teams among the lists.

In Longview, the R.A. Long boys basketball has become one of the best shows in Southwest Washington and beyond, earning the No. 3 spot in the poll’s opening 2A rankings. The Lumberjacks sit at 9-1 with a season scoring differential of 311, and are a perfect 6-0 in 2A GSHL play with an average margin of victory in league games over 45 points.

The main knock on the Lumberjacks — who come in behind No. 1 North Kitsap and No. 2 Lynden — early in the season is their strength of schedule. Due to snow and COVID-19 concerns, the Jacks have only played one ranked Washington team: 1A Seattle Academy, who they beat at the Clark County Invitational. There, they also lost to Nevada's 5A Canyon Springs.

Leaving behind a COVID-19 pause and entering the back half of their schedule, though, those issues are about to go away forever with an absolute gauntlet of a schedule on the horizon. With Washougal canceling its Wednesday game against the Jacks, R.A. Long pivoted in a big way by welcoming 4A No. 6 Camas to the Lumberdome. The Lumberjacks are also now scheduled to play at 4A No. 2 Union on Jan. 31. That game is sandwiched by Squirrel City Showdowns against Mark Morris, a team that also received votes but did not crack the top ten, on Jan. 28 and Feb. 8. R.A. Long still has plenty to prove, but now all it has to do to prove it is win.

Down in the 2B ranks, the highest-ranked local team is Kalama, where the Chinooks check in at No. 2. The defending District champion Chinooks took a bit of time to get going, dealing with lingering football injuries as well as the health and weather issues the rest of the region faced, and at one point had twice as many cancelations as actual games played.

Now that they’ve got their feet under them, though, the Chinooks are rolling, and just wrapped up arguably the most impressive week-long stretch in the state. Starting on Jan. 8, Kalama went to Randle to beat Morton-White Pass, won at Toledo, beat Napavine on the road, beat Muckleshoot Tribal, and wrapped up the seven-day span at LCC where it thumped 1A Fort Vancouver in the MLK Tribute.

Below the Chinooks in the boys' 2B rankings comes Ilwaco at No. 8. The Fishermen probably would have been up in the top five a week ago, but a loss to No. 10 Adna at the MLK Tribute— their first defeat of the season — set them back, but not out of the top-10.

Just outside of their respective rankings sit three area boys teams. Kelso is the last team to make the “received votes” cut in the 3A rankings. Mark Morris is on the outside looking in in the 2A rankings, with losses to Ridgefield — also just outside the 2A top-10 — No. 5 Tumwater, and Canyon Springs. Toutle Lake received a pair of votes in the 2B poll.

On the girls side, there are two ranked local squads. Kelso crashes into the 3A rankings at No. 10, coming in at 8-2 with senior Natalie Fraley leading the way.

In the 2B rankings, the defending District champs from Wahkiakum open at No. 8. The Mules currently sit atop the C2BL standings, have yet to lose to a fellow 2B side yet this season, and have only fallen to 2A Hockinson and 4A's Skyview and Union.

In the also-ran category, the Toledo girls were the team with the most votes (4) to miss the cut for the top ten in the 2B's.

