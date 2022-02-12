'Why not us?': Castle Rock bound for district final after road win over KWC

VANCOUVER — A season full of ups and downs, of overtimes and last-second shots, of close results good and bad paid off in a big way for the Castle Rock boys basketball team, which came back to beat King’s Way Christian 46-43 on the road Saturday, clinching a spot in the 1A District IV title game and a place in the state regional round.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of this group,” CR coach Hayden Tilton said. “Not many people outside of the guys in the locker room believed we could do it.”

It’s the first trip to Regionals since 2015 for Castle Rock; that was also the last time Castle Rock won the district tournament.

“It’s kind of crazy, because that Castle Rock team was the No. 3 seed, went on the road and beat the No. 2 seed up north, and then played King’s Way in the semis and beat them,” Tilton said. “It’s kind of like history repeating itself in a strange way.”

In a low-scoring, tightly-contested affair, it seemed as if the Knights had finally figured out a winning formula in the third quarter. Castle Rock managed just five points in the first eight minutes out of halftime against a King’s Way zone, and the hosts turned a seven-point deficit into a one-point lead with everything to play for in the final period.

“It took a quarter to figure it out, but by the fourth we were comfortable with what they were doing,” Titlton said.

And as it turned out, the solution in the fourth was a ways different from what had worked in the first three, when Adam Partridge dominated KWC down low at will.

The 6-4 senior dropped in 18 points to lead all scorers, 13 of which came in the first half, but made himself a factor in much more than just the scoring column.

“I’m going to make the argument for him to be MVP,” Tilton said. “hen you think of Most Valuable Player, we would not be here without Adam Partridge. He had five charges tonight. I’m trying to find the individual game record, but I can’t imagine another kid had five charges in a night. Some kids don’t get five charges in a career.”

In the fourth quarter, though, Adam Partridge didn’t cash in any more buckets. Instead, the points went to his teammates, as the Rockets bounced back to outscore the Knights by four. Castle Rock led by six midway through the quarter, before a KWC run slashed the gap to just one with under a minute left.

But Landon Gardner hit two clutch free throws with four seconds to go on the clock — he scored all six of his points in the fourth — and freshman Trevor Rogen stole the ensuing inbounds pass and layed it in to suddenly put the guests ahead by five at the death.

Castle Rock will move on to play Eatonville — the top seed out of the Evergreen — in the district title game next Friday at a place yet to be determined. The Rockets beat the Cruisers 57-55 at home on Jan. 25, but don’t expect too many people to tab them as the favorites.

“It’s kind of the same mentality we had tonight,” Tilton said. “We’re going to respect them, but we’re not going to fear them. Right now, we’re kind of playing with house money. No one expected us to be in this position, no one expected us to be in this spot, playing in a district title game. We’re going to go into this game and do our best. I’m going to enjoy tonight, I’m going to enjoy the Super Bowl tomorrow, but tomorrow evening we’re going to start our film prep. We’ll get prepared, we’ll be ready to go.

“Why not us? Why not keep this thing going?”

