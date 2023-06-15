Nearly 50 of the top boys basketball programs from the states of Washington and Oregon will be in town for the 29th annual Bud Clary War of the Border High School Boys Basketball Tournament this weekend.

Each of the high school teams will be comprised of 2023-24 returning players. The tournament presents teams with an early opportunity to discover where they are heading into November, while giving fans an early glimpse of both the top talent and programs in both states.

Washington teams led by Kelso, Mark Morris and R.A. Long are hoping to best their Oregon counterparts after Oregon edged out Washington schools in the 2022 tournament, 75-72.

Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus is one of the principal architects of the War of the Border. His Monarchs will be competing in the tournament once again this year where they will be looking to improve upon the 1-5 record the team posted at last year’s War.

It will also be a chance to see what the team will look like sans key starters Kobe Parlin and Deacon Dietz.

“I’m always optimistic and summer time is a good chance for kids to develop their game and see where they stand. We went 1-5 last season which showed that we had a lot of fixing to do,” Bakamus said.

The tournament "gives you an idea of where you stand. It gives the new faces some playing time and a chance to see what they can do,” he added.

Bakamus also is excited about the field on hand for the 2023 iteration of the War of the Border.

“We have another outstanding group of teams,” Bakamus said in a statement. “This tournament has the reputation of being the best summer basketball tournament in the Northwest. There are some very competitive games and outstanding programs.

"The local basketball community appreciates our major sponsor Bud Clary Auto Group who has been a driving force in providing an outstanding weekend of high school basketball.”

The local area teams will be joined by a host of top Washington schools, including Union, Bellarmine Prep, Woodinville, Timberline, Skyview and Sumner.

Teams from Oregon who will participate this weekend include West Linn, Beaverton, Jesuit and Mountainside. In all, 45 schools are participating this year, and games will include an Oregon school pitted against a Washington school of perceived similar strength/standing.

There will be a handful of cross-county “friendlies” due to the odd number of schools, however.

Washington has some work to do to exact its revenge after last year’s showing. Bakamus said he’s spoken with his fellow Washington coaches to make sure this year’s effort is more successful.

"The best thing about (this event) is the camaraderie amongst the coaches. We badger back and forth,” Bakamus said. “Oregon nipped us last year, so we’ve got to get back on track. I give the other Washington coaches crap for not pulling their weight."

Games open on Friday for a handful of teams, including Kelso, Mark Morris and R.A. Long, before all teams get in on the action beginning Saturday and lasting through Sunday.

Sites hosting games this weekend are: Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Kelso, Monticello, Lower Columbia, Coweeman, Huntington and Mt. Solo.

Fans are encouraged to attend games beginning with Friday’s slate which will commence at 5 p.m. The Jacks will play at 5 p.m. against Grant at Mark Morris High School followed by Mark Morris facing Roseburg at 6:15 p.m. also on Ted Natt Court. Kelso will then follow with a game against Grant at 7:30 p.m. on Ted Natt Court while R.A. Long will return to the floor against Thurston over at LCC.

Last year’s tournament saw Jacks guard Cavin Holden set the tournament single-game scoring record with 58 points against Sentinel. What is in store for fans this time around?

Admission prices for Friday are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Saturday and Sunday ticket prices are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Each ticket is good for all day, all venues on each day.

The Saturday slate includes six game windows with the day opening at 10 a.m. and the last tip time slated for 5:45 p.m. On Sunday, games will start at 9 a.m. There are four game windows with the last scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

Not all sites will have the maximum amount of games. Monticello, LCC, Huntington, Coweeman and Mt. Solo are limited to four games on Saturday (ending with the 3:15 p.m. start time) and Coweeman and Mt. Solo are short on Sunday, ending with the 11:30 a.m. start time.

Kelso is slated to play at 11:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Kelso’s main gym on Saturday against Churchill and Silverton. On Sunday, Kelso will return to its home court to play at 9 a.m. and 11:30 against Gladstone and Lincoln.

Mark Morris has games at 10 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Saturday against Oregon City and Lewis & Clark on its home floor. Then on Sunday, the Monarchs will play at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. against Thurston and Sumner.

R.A. Long, meanwhile, has three games slated for the weekend in addition to Friday’s contests. The Jacks will play at 11:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on its home floor against Gladstone and Sumner on Saturday. Then on Sunday, the Jacks host Silverton at 11:30 a.m.

Full tournament matchups will be posted outside of each facility.