Third time's a charm: R.A. Long and Mark Morris boys set to rematch in District semifinals

The Rabid Squirrel Roadshow is bound for potato country.

After a pair of regular season matchups between the basketball boys from R.A. Long and Mark Morris tipped in the favor of the Lumberjacks, the teams are set for a high-stakes rematch Tuesday in the District IV Tournament semifinals. But this time around the show won’t take place on the freshly refurbished hardwood at Joe Moses Court or Ted M. Natt Court. Instead, Longview’s greatest rivalry will head south to Ridgefield for a 7:45 p.m. tip off.

The teams enter the semifinals each coming off electric wins in their playoff openers. Mark Morris went to W.F. West and dropped the Bearcats in convincing fashion while getting their bench players some run. Meanwhile, R.A. Long hosted Shelton and celebrated Cavin Holden’s 1,000th career point in the second quarter when the game was already out of reach.

By the time the final horn sounded on those games both teams were already looking ahead to Tuesday’s rematch, and their fans were too.

R.A. Long won the first round this season with an 85-72 thriller at the Lumberdome back on Jan. 28. Then the Jacks made the 1.5 mile trek across Lake Sacajawea and ripped the Monarchs 75-63 in their penultimate regular season affair on Feb. 8.

Those victories made it two straight seasons in which R.A. Long has swept the league meetings between Longview’s schools. Going back to the 2020 season, the Lumberjacks have won five straight over Mark Morris. If RAL wins on Tuesday it would tie the longest winning streak of all-time over their rivals. That streak started in Jan. 1965 with a 65-63 win over MM and was capped with a 72-52 red and black attack in February 1967.

Since that streak ended the Monarchs have won 96 of the 118 games played between the two teams, so the Lumberjacks have learned how to savor each and every victory over their cross town foes.

Even more rare are Longview-only matchups in the district tournament. TDN records show that R.A. Long and Mark Morris have faced off just three times at Districts, with the Jacks holding a 2-1 edge in the all-time playoff series. The most recent meeting came in 2007-08 when R.A. Long head coach Jeray Key was still sporting ankle braces and a baby blue uniform for the Monarchs. Key scored 13 points in that contest to tie for the game-high. The final score was far from a tie, though, with MM claiming a 60-38 victory in the semifinal affair.

Back in 2002-03, the Lumberjacks got the last laugh when they topped MM 56-53 in the District championship game that came down to the final possession. Lower Columbia College men’s basketball coach Mickey Polis and Tumwater boys basketball coach Josh Wilson can both still recall the sting of that defeat nearly two decades later. R.A. Long’s other big playoff win over MM came in 1977 on the Monarchs’ home court by a score of 54-42. That win also served to clinch a District title with Chris Peterson scoring 24 points to lead the Lumberjacks.

A win on Tuesday will clinch a spot in the Regional round of the state tournament for the victors. If the Jacks manage to pull off the season sweep it would mark their first trip to State since 2007-08 when Tanner Bradley and Scott Pisapia helped to carry the Jacks to the Tacoma Dome.

If the Monarchs win it will snap a two-year drought between State appearances that comes with a huge asterisk. After qualifying for State in 2019 the Monarchs missed out on the big dance in 2020, but a District championship win in 2021 would have sent MM back to the Round of 16 if there had been a state tournament to go to at all. Unfortunately, there was no grand finale to the COVID-19 shortened 2021 campaign. R.A. Long can make the same claim as probable 2021 state tournament contestants after finishing league play undefeated before COVID protocols pushed them out of the district bracket.

Even after a two year hiatus, Mark Morris has made it to the state tournament 21 times during coach Bill Bakamus’ 29-year tenure. All it would take is a win over R.A. Long to get the Monarchs back in their dancing shoes.

That’s a scenario that Key, one of Mark Morris’ all-time great defenders, would love to play spoiler for. But even as the heavy favorites coming into the game he knows full well that anything can happen when the Monarchs and Lumberjacks take go head to head, even if it is on a blue and orange court.

“It’s just another Civil War game. At the end of the day guys are just going to come out and play,” Key said. “You can say it’s hard to beat a team three times or four times or whatnot, but when you’ve beat a team you kind of feel good and feel like you’re gonna win.

“But those games are always good games no matter what. Over the years we’ve been at the bottom of the standings and we’ve still competed and lost by just five or six points. So no matter what, we know going in there we’re going to give them our best shot, they’re going to give us their best shot and it’s going to be a good game.”

As for Bakamus, he wasn’t buying any of the sandbags Key was laying down. He knows the Lumberjacks have the advantage in height and hype, and he takes no comfort in the insinuation that it’s tough to beat a team three times. After all, his teams have proven that adage wrong too many times to count.

“It’s really not hard to beat a team three times when you're good.. It isn’t. Whoever said that is full of you know what,” Bakamus said. “It’s not hard to beat a team three times when you’re really good, and they’re really good.”

Bakamus also knows that a loss on Tuesday would not be the end of the road for either team. It would simply send the losing squad to the third place game where they would have one more shot to punch their ticket to State. With that fallback plan in place, the Monarchs are prepared to go down swinging if they don’t land a knockout punch in the process.

“I’m not going to over-coach it. I’m not going to over-teach it,” Bakamus said. “It almost becomes paralysis by analysis where you are trying to find this and trying to find that. I’m more likely to say let’s go play and see what happens.”

