YAKIMA — Feb. 12, 2020. That’s the day the cynics said the music died.

After a loss to Woodland made it official that Mark Morris would miss the postseason for the first time in a half century, the whispers around the gym were persistent wherever a sports reporter went. Coach Bill Bakamus had lost the beat. The Monarchs were mortal, and might never be mighty again.

That’s what they said.

Turns out, the jukebox at Ted M. Natt Court just needed a well-placed elbow thump to get back on track .

June 10, 2021. That’s the day the Monarchs won a District championship on their home floor to cap the strangest season on the books.

Nobody knows what that Mark Morris team would have done at the state tournament, because there wasn’t one. You can blame covid for that. And their archrivals from R.A. Long weren’t even allowed to play at the district tournament. You can blame covid for that, too.

March 4, 2023. Mark Morris poses for a team photo at the SunDome, second place State trophy in hand.

If anything demonstrates how far the Monarchs came over the last four years, it’s the looks on the faces of Kobe Parlin and Deacon Dietz in that moment of recognition. It was abject disappointment mixed with a dash of bewilderment. Their thoughts stirring like tornado skies, conflicted by the emotions of a competitor who all at once believes they could have won, while also wondering, “Well, how did I get here?”

Parlin and Dietz were freshmen on that team that made Mark Morris history for the wrong reason. It’s a burden that no Monarch would wish upon another. But by the end of the night Saturday, both players walked out of a mostly empty arena knowing they’d all but erased those initial memories if not for the dang newspaper clippings.

“I’d go to war with that guy,” Dietz said of his fellow senior, Parlin. “We’ve been from last in the league to second in the State, so I’d say we’ve been through a lot.”

Parlin was voted to the first-team All-Tournament team over the weekend and finished his career as the All-Time leading scorer for the Mark Morris boys basketball team with 1,404 points (unofficially). After dropping the State championship game 61-43 to Lynden, Parlin’s sniffles turned to laughter when he looked back on his initial efforts wearing baby blue.

“My freshman year I thought that team could go to State but looking back at it we were super bad,” Parlin said with a chuckle that forced its way out. “I was 5’8, 124, couldn’t really do anything because everyone was a grown man. But now that I’m in it, second place is still good to me.”

The real disappointment for Parlin was that he was limited in the championship game by early foul trouble, picking up his fourth foul early in the third quarter before being disqualified on a charge call that had the MM faithful voicing their full-throated displeasure.

“That’s what really hurts me deep down, because I really wasn’t able to do anything. I got about 11 minutes of play and I usually play the whole 32 minute game,” Parlin said. “I just didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t do anything, in my defense, but that’s the way it goes.”

Braydon Olson, a second team All-Tournament selection for Mark Morris, was visibly distraught over the bum luck of his teammate in the title game.

“He’s put a lot of time and a lot of work in so for him to not be able to go out there and perform like he wants to I know that’s got to be frustrating,” Olson said as he choked back tears. “It’s really tough.”

But nobody is holding their final loss against the Monarchs. Lynden was good. Very good. And only three teams in school history have bragging rights over this year’s squad (‘78, ‘85, ‘87). The silver finish is the fourth time Mark Morris has fallen in the title tilt, sharing the bittersweet honor with the 2007, 2005 and 1986 teams, along with the 1975 edition that was egregiously left out of a previous column (*apologies).

Now the Monarchs have to get to work updating their banners. To that end, coach Bakamus gave the lion’s share of the credit to this year’s senior class who had to fight for every ounce of respect they finished with.

And it was a whole heckuva lot.

“From a senior standpoint, nothing but admiration and respect,’ Bakamus said. “Class comes in with 12 or 13 and now it’s down to four. But those four kids have really helped cement what we do in our program. Got us back on track to big games and big situations. I can’t say enough about Parlin and Dietz and (Branden) Thornton and (Jase) Wygant.”

Without a doubt, the hardest person to impress is Bakamus, a man who personally refuted lingering retirement rumors after the championshp loss. Over the years he’s seen it all and heard even more. His expectations are astronomical to the point of seeming impossible at times.

They will be next year, too. And that’s the point.

“We were really a unified team. I’d say we were like a bunch of soldiers and coach Bakamus is the commander,” Dietz said. “He’s the Commander in Chief, you know, he’s laying down the law and at boot camp we listen to it every day. You’ve got to or you’re going to pay the price.”

That price can be heavy, but so are trophies. And expectations.

Now guys like Olson, Malakai Gray, Dossen Morrow and Carson Bogner are going to have to pick up the slack to keep the Monarchs near the top of the list of teams people want to whisper about in opposing gymnasiums.

The pieces are certainly there.

“We have good young talent. Junior varsity was 18-2. Frosh (C-squad) team was 14-6. We got good, young talent,” Bakamus said. “The kids want to work at it. Had some kids get some court time today, so they’ll be hungry to get back here. That’s the mission for next year.”

Having finally run his last back-to-back-back Sweet 16 at practice, Dietz laughed at the thought of a next generation that will have to fill those sweaty shoes and ankle braces.

“We’ve got some… they’ve got some work to do. Don’t get me wrong,” Dietz said, pausing to correct himself after Saturday’s loss. “But I know they’re going to come back next year. I know they’re going to come back in the spring and start working open gyms… don’t worry, I’m going to come back and keep cookin’ ‘em.”

It’s those sort of punchlines that proved the Monarchs’ patented resilience. And it’s the support of a community that keeps the kids coming back for more punishment, year after year. It means something to know that people care, and that they are counting on you.

“I saw people from Longview that I didn’t expect. It was a big crowd. It’s a four-hour drive getting over here, a bunch of snow on the pass, and I’m really thankful for the community coming out to this big game,” Parlin said. “Everyone didn’t even have us in the top-8, and we proved everyone wrong. I know 60 other teams would be happy to be in the position we are, but it still hurts.”

As for Olson, the new de facto captain of the boys in baby blue, he’s doing his best to take it all in stride. He knows how much work there is to do. He’s not afraid of that, not by a long shot. But the thought of getting back to work without guys like Parlin and Dietz and Thornton and Wygant, that’s something he’s never had to do before.

"They've guided me my whole way, teaching me how to do everything, how to play the right way and it was great to be led by them. They were great guys. I'm going to miss them a lot," Olson said earnestly. "Not a lot of people get to go this far. Myself personally, I try to think about the opportunity and try not to take it for granted."