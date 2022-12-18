The Daily News Boys Basketball Insider: Small schools fighting for room at the table

New Castle Rock boys basketball head coach Andrew Johnson is no stranger to taking over a program fresh off an historic season. In 2016, Johnson replaced Jason Buffum at Woodland following the Beavers’ first State quarterfinal appearance in 32 years.

Now, he will take over the Rockets following their first State appearance in seven seasons.

“I was young, and being four years removed from (Woodland), it’s really opened my eyes,” Johnson said. “I’ve had the chance to reflect on it, and look at myself and ask ‘What can I do better?’”

First and foremost, a successful program starts with culture, said Johnson, noting that he was too fixated on X’s and O’s with the Beavers. At Castle Rock, the culture coach Hayden Tilton — now an assistant at Mark Morris — leaves behind is already strong.

“The biggest thing is just keeping that culture that Hayden built here,” said Johnson, who was an assistant under Tilton. “That’s what got us to where we wanted to be last year.”

The Rockets’ seven seniors have now worked with Johnson for four straight years, making the coach’s transition a smooth one.

Senior guards Chase Rusher, Lane Partridge and Trystin Marin, along with senior wing David Garcia and senior post James Montgomery will shoulder the leadership load for the Rockets.

While sophomore wing Trevor Rogen, sophomore forward Owen Langdon and sophomore guard Jacob Lefever will also play big roles.

“There’s eight to 10 guys we can throw out there any given night,” Johnson said. “I love our depth.”

The Rockets hope to keep up with perennial power King’s Way Christian atop the TriCo League, as Seton Catholic and La Center also pose threats.

Rainier Columbians

The Rainier Columbians will look a little different on the court this season, and it’s all done with an eye on 2023. Why next year, you ask?

The OSAA is, at long last, implementing a 35-second shot clock starting with the 2023-24 season. So the Columbians are already trying to set the stage with a new-look defense coach Jared Baughman is not keen on sharing too many details about.

“I don’t want to give it away quite yet,” the second-year coach said. “We want to establish a defense that is going to be confusing and really be quick and getting into passing lanes.”

With just three returning varsity players, Baughman’s chess pieces will also look different this season.

Juniors Charles Crocker, Hunter Gutenberger and Peyton Setzer will set the tone defensively. All-League honorable mention Josh Ellis, the team’s lone senior, impressed the coaching staff last year as he was plugged into a starting role. Returners Colby Biddix, a sophomore, and Daunte McGill, a junior, have also improved during the offseason.

“We’re young,” Baughman said. “And our players are being asked to change roles that they’re not used to. We’re going to take some blows, but we hope to give some blows back.”

Clatskanie Tigers

After years of competing as one of the smallest schools in OSAA’s 3A classification, the Tigers finally get to go against teams their own size. After a 5-14 season in 2021-22, the new confines in the 2A Northwest League should prove more friendly.

“I’m pretty excited about this new league,” fourth-year coach Deshaun Combs said. “There’s going to be some competitive games, but we match up better than we do against the bigger classifications.”

Among the stiffest competitors in the new league are Mannahouse Academy in Portland and old rival Knappa. Faith Bible, Vernonia, Portland Christian, Nestucca and Gaston make up the rest of the league. Missing, of course, is Highway 30 rival Rainier.

“I’m going to miss trying to win a league title battling those guys,” Combs said. “At least we got to play in the preseason (a 63-43 season-opening victory).”

Clatskanie is buoyed by six seniors, including Anthony Sebastiani at point guard.

“The point guard has to be the leader of this team, has to be the voice,” Combs explained. “This summer, he really grew up and took a turn. It was exciting to watch him.”

Jordan Maertens will be the Tigers’ focal point in the post, while Nelson Warren will be tasked with shutting down opponents’ best scorer. Sharpshooter Miles Carter and hustle guy Koulun Reed will also have roles.

“Our identity is always defense,” Combs said. “We like to press, like to trap, love to do the little stuff that’s going to win us games.”

Ilwaco Fishermen

Before last year’s Regional appearance, the last time Ilwaco made the State tournament at all, new coach Eric McMillan was a Fishermen freshman.

Now, after replacing outgoing coach Bob Enos, he’s tasked with how to follow up on last year’s 20-5 campaign without standouts Jaden Turner and Sam Glenn, along with their 27 points per game that’s since graduated.

“Those two guys were great leaders for us,” McMillan said. “But we’re starting to realize what this group is good at.”

That means more of a focus on an inside-out game compared to the 3-point heavy attack of years past.

Juniors Sam Needham and Beckett Turner, who led the team with 18.8 points per game last season, will be relied upon to orchestrate the offense from the post. Alex West, the team’s lone senior, will be handed the keys to run the point, after having to play off ball more the past couple years.

“He has amazing court vision and is a very good passer,” McMillan said. “Some of those traits he hasn’t been able to show, he will get the opportunity to show this year.”

Juniors Kyle Morris, “a bulldog” in McMillan’s words, Derrick Cutting, Jacob Rogers and Ethan Hopkins give the Fishermen a strong core to hunt another Pacific 2B League title.

“We have a lot of great individual talents,” McMillan said. “We’re just trying to mesh those guys.”

Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks

Under Eric Swanson’s tutelage, Toutle Lake is always eyeing State appearances. After four straight successful tries at making the trip to Spokane, this year’s experienced Ducks squad are again likely contenders.

But in a loaded Central 2B League, nothing is guaranteed. Not even when you’ve got junior Zach Swanson threatening to score 30-plus points every night.

“It is brutal,” said Swanson, who enters his 32nd season as the Toutle Lake front man. “Every night, you have to come ready to go.”

That should be no problem for a team with as much experience as the Ducks. Four starters return from last season, including all-leaguers Zach Swanson and Connor Cox. Junior Jacob Nicholson and Kale Kimball were also starters a season ago.

New addition Dylan Fraidenburg gives the Ducks another long and athletic body.

“He was the QB from the football team and I’ve been trying to get him out for a couple years,” Swanson said. “He gives us that toughness that we need.”

Junior Noah Yonker will come off the bench for the Ducks, who list just six — all juniors — on the varsity roster to start the year.

“We’re a little thin up on top, but we’ll get it squared away,” Swanson said. “We’ll be full strength pretty soon.”

Wahkiakum Mules

If you want to pick a dark horse in the talent-packed Central 2B League, the Wahkiakum Mules would be a wise choice.

The Mules return their entire rotation from last season’s team that went 11-10, making this one of ninth-year coach Todd Souvenir’s most experienced squads.

“This is the first true year that I’ve been coaching where we have a solidly senior-led team,” Souvenir said.

That leadership starts with Dominic Curl and Brodie Avalon, who combined to averaged a team-high 19.1 points per game last season. Tanner Collupy is a relentless hustle guy, and at 5-foot-9 is unafraid to go toe to toe with any of the Central 2B’s bigs.

All-League returner Zakkary Carlson, and his “instant offense when he’s feeling it”, is poised for a big junior season, while Jacob Johnson will man the ballhanding duties.

“We like to shoot from the perimeter, but we have some guys that can get to the rim,” Souvenir said. “We can’t settle and have to get inside. Jacob is going to be a big piece of that.”

The wealth of talent will mean the Mules will often have a different top scorer each night, and the coaching staff has challenged the players to be OK with sharing the spotlight in order to get back to the bright lights of Spokane.

Toledo Riverhawks

Perhaps the biggest news in the Central 2B League this offseason was the transfer of Toledo’s leading scorer, Jake Cournyer, to league favorite Morton-White Pass. That leaves the Riverhawks in a tough spot this season, as they try to replace 16 points per game along with two other starters.

“Even though we’re young, the chemistry is much better,” ninth-year coach Grady Fallon said. “We’re definitely going to have some growing pains, but generally, we might be a little longer and taller than most teams.”

Six-foot-4 junior Christian Malunat and 6-3 sophomore Rogan Stanley are among the longest players for Fallon’s squad, which will also rotate four ninth-graders. Guard Trevin Gale will see heavy minutes and Fallon’s oldest son, Cooper, a 6-foot-3 post, has shown an adept knowledge of the game.

At the more experienced end of the scale, junior Kaven Winters has taken on a leadership role. A natural wing, Winters has willingly filled the point guard hole left behind by Cournyer. But the Riverhawks are searching for others to take some of the burden of beating the press.

Senior Conner Olmstead is averaging 15 points per game to start the season and will provide plenty of athleticism for the Riverhawks.

“I want every senior who comes through to get the same experience I did,” said Fallon, talking of his state tourney runs. “The last couple years, it’s been disappointing for me that I can’t give those kids that sometimes. It sucks when you can’t give one group what you’ve given others.”

Winlock Cardinals

Before the season even began, senior guard Payton Sickles met with Cole Doughty to get a feel for what the first-year coach expected and how he could help bring everyone on board.

“I was blown away by it,” Doughty said. “That let me know he’s bought in and can be an extension of the coaching staff.”

That sort of player-led leadership will prove instrumental for a team with five players younger than 15 looking to surprise some teams in the Central 2B League.

Sickles is a 6-foot-2 guard that will lead — alongside 6-3 guard Chase Scofield — a team that wants to play quick.

“One thing we emphasize, and when we’re at our best, is when we play fast and in transition,” Doughty said.

The Cardinals are athletic and long, making eighth-grader Landon Cline’s job of getting everyone involved a simple one. Cardinals’ fans remember Cline’s older brother, Bryce, and the success he had in Winlock. Cline will have five years to replicate or beat it.

“He’s crafty with the ball and about as hard-nosed and tough as it comes,” Doughty said. “He’s a lot of fun to coach.”

Freshman guard Carter Svenson adds a shooting threat to what should be an exciting squad to watch. Lincoln Ruiz, a 6-foot-5 post, gives the Cardinals a strong interior presence.

“We want to make the district tournament,” Doughty said. “I think that would be a huge step for this program.”

Three Rivers Christian Eagles

This season is shaping up to be one of coach Jim Murphy’s challenging yet. After graduating five seniors and having a couple more players transfer, Three Rivers Christian has just eight eligible athletes, including several with little basketball experience.

“It’s going to be a rebuilding year,” Murphy said. “Hopefully, we can build on something for the future.”

Senior point guard Walker Poyner is a four-year varsity player and will shoulder much of the burden. At 5-foot-11, he has plenty of bounce and will lead the team in point and rebounds, as well as take on most of the ballhandling duties.

“He’s someone the boys will look up to,” Murphy said.

Freshmen posts Evan Chisolm and Landon Webberley are picking up things fast and give TRC some length. Sophomore Josiah Montenez, a state cross country qualifier, will also play a role for the Eagles.

“The biggest thing right now is just to develop the fundamentals,” Murphy said. “There’s going to be some tough games, so we’re going to be looking for small victories and trying to build off that.”