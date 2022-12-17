The Daily News Boys Basketball Insider: Holden returns with a chip on his shoulder

Four years ago, not even Cavin Holden could picture his rise to basketball stardom. The R.A. Long youngster was all of 5-foot-7, a 3-point shooter by trade, and with no illusions of someday dancing on a March Madness floor.

“I thought I was going to be a midget forever to be honest with you,” said Holden, now a Lumberjack phenom with a college scholarship offer to his name. “I thought ‘What am I going to look like senior year?’ I wasn’t thinking I’m going to be this type of guy.”

This type? Well, if three-level scorer, lockdown defender and program-altering talent is a type, that’s where Holden fits.

The 6-foot-2 guard led R.A. Long to back-to-back league titles along with a fifth-place state finish last season. It was the Lumberjacks’ best finish in 75 years.

“A leader for one, that’s the biggest thing that stands out,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “He has the highest basketball IQ for a high school kid I’ve ever been around.”

That’s a far cry from Holden’s ninth-grade year, when he made 101 3-pointers and “couldn’t defend,” Key said.

Holden added: “As a freshman if I got an open shot, I was throwing it up.”

Now, Holden can shoot opponents out of the gym, beat teams off the dribble, spin a layup off the glass, and — new to league foes this season — bury a contested midrange jumper.

“However you want, he’s a bucket,” Key said.

With hopes for landing a Division I scholarship — he has only a Central Washington University offer so far — Holden put in the work this offseason. He trained with a coach in California to work on his midrange game, before returning in the fall to play tennis, which helped improve his footwork and mental game, Holden said.

With Holden leading the way, the Lumberjacks enter the season as 2A GSHL favorites. There’s belief that a deeper squad, coupled with Holden’s immense talent, can return to the State semifinals. Well aware that R.A. Long has never won a boys’ basketball championship, a State title would be the feather in the cap for Holden and this resurgent program.

So what changed for Holden to go from young, wide-eyed chucker to future collegiate baller who is hard to find anywhere other than the inside of a gym working on his game?

One film session with father, Jamal, was a turning point. Jamal, an assistant for the Jacks, is no ordinary dad. A hooper himself, Jamal had a successful college career at three different schools before playing overseas in Finland. The two were watching pops’ college film and Jamal had a message for his son.

“He said I could be better than that. That was very inspiring,” Holden said. “I’m now realizing I could do this for a living.”

And for that revelation, Holden has one more message to share:

“I don’t tell him a lot, so hopefully he reads this because I’ll tell him now that I love him so much. He put in so much effort for me.”