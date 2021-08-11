TDN’s All-Area basketball team

Zach Swanson — Toutle Lake

After punching out batters on the pitcher’s mound in the early spring the Fighting Duck freshman took to the hardwood and continued to post W’s.

For example, on May 19 the Ducks were able to down Morton-White Pass 61-60 when Swanson gathered a loose ball and launched a desperation heave that found its target at the buzzer to notch the win.

“He picked it up and let her fly,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said at that time. “Luckily it hit the bottom of the net.”

But luck and talent are often caught strolling hand in hand and so it seems to be with Swanson, who was a first team All-League selection from the C2BL. He posted 23.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as Toutle Lake took the league title and battled into the District Tournament.

Kolby Glenn — Naselle

Most good basketball teams have a Mr. Everything on the roster but the Comets seniors took that to another level this season when, in addition to leading Naselle in scoring, he also began calling in his team’s scores to the newspaper to help out his coach.