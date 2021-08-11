TDN’s All-Area basketball team

Player of the Year:
Cavin Holden — R.A. Long
The Lumberjack sophomore shot the Lumberjacks to the 2A Greater St. Helens League championship, including the first regular season sweep of Mark Morris since 1975. Along the way Holden earned 2A GSHL Player of the Year honors, tallying 18 points per game, with three rebounds and three assists, and leading the league in big shot energy by a long logging road mile. Only a late-season round of COVID-19 positives prevented a Lumberjacks versus Monarchs rematch for the District marbles.
Coach of the Year:
Wes Armstrong — Kalama
All Armstrong did was take a Kalama team that many observers made the mistake of dismissing in a top-loaded Central 2B League, pump them full of self-confidence, and then ride-captain-ride on the mystery ship all the way to the top of the ladder to cut down the District championship nets. With Armstrong hollering from the sideline the Chinooks lost just two games all season, including the de facto C2BL title tilt on June 3. One week later had the last laugh with a 57-47 win over Napavine to secure Kalama’s first District title since 1979.
All-Area roster
Deacon Dietz — Mark Morris
Dietz began to play like a seasoned veteran in his sophomore season, leading the Monarchs in points per game (16.4) and steals (3.1) on the way to a District championship. Dietz earned first team All-League 2A GSHL honors, pulling down 5.6 rebounds and handing out 4.1 assists per game while shooting 56.4% from the field.
“He has become a much more calm player and is utilizing his God-given skills in a very productive way,” said Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus.
Michael Foust — Kelso
Foust was asked to carry a lot of water for Kelso through their 3A/4A GSHL gauntlet while the basketball team shared players with spring sports due to a compressed schedule.
“Every time you drove to the lane, it felt like it was a foul,” Foust said following a 50-43 win over Prairie on May 27. “But you’ve got to play through it.”
And play through it he did, earning first team All-League 3A GSHL honors by putting up 20.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Jake Leitz — Wahkiakum
When you’ve been breaking down defenses in the area for four years it’s hard to catch anyone off guard. To that end, Jake Leitz did not surprise anyone. Coaches knew he was the Mule to stop and so they tried.
“Basically, every time he touches the ball he’s going to get doubled,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said after Leitz torched Morton-White Pass for 35 points in a 75-41 revenge victory.
Leitz was named Co-Player of the Year in the C2BL, averaging 22.3 points, 10.7 rebounds. 2.5 assists and two blocks while shooting 60% from the field as the Mules marched to a third place finish in the District Tournament.
Ashton Harvey — Mark Morris
Harvey played the part of cornerstone for the Monarchs this season as they worked to find their final form in time for a District championship run. The senior center earned 1st Team 2A GSHL honors for his efforts.
“His strength and desire around the basket was imposing to our opponents,” Mark Morris coach Bakamus said. “He was a consistent double-double player every night for our team and was our go to guy in the paint.”
Indeed, Harvey averaged 14.3 points per game while leading the Monarchs in rebounds (11.2) and field goal percentage (63.5%).
Jackson Esary — Kalama
Esary spent his senior campaign going head-to-head with the opponent’s best man. He came out on top nearly every time, and precisely when it mattered most to lead the Chinooks to the District title.
“Jackson is ultra competitive and always strives to make himself and his teammates better,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “Kid has a drive like no other and he is going to have a huge junior year.”
The C2BL Co-Player of the Year averaged 24 points per game while snatching 10.2 rebounds and dishing 3.5 assists.
Nate Millspaugh — Mark Morris
A key cog in the Monarchs’ wheel as they rolled to a District title, Millspaugh led Mark Morris with 4.7 assists per game and was named to the 2A GSHL’s second team.
But that’s not what people will remember. What people will remember is that time he tied the school record with eight three pointers made in the District semifinal game.
Not that the performance should have been too surprising, since the senior averaged 13.5 points per game, drained a team-high 38 long balls on the season and set the all-time mark for free throw accuracy at 92.9%.
“Nate saved his best performances (for) when they were needed most at the District Tournament where he put on quite a show," Mark Morris coach Bakamus said.
Aaron Ofstun — R.A. Long
The pillar post of Lumberdome offense on their way to capturing a league championship. The 6’7” leaping junior was a first team 2A GSHL selection, averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game.
During the Lumberjacks’ 59-51 win over Mark Morris on May 19, Ofstun scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal in a limited capacity Lumberdome.
“When Ofstun had those two big dunks, this place would’ve frickin’ been rocking,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “It felt like it was rocking in the moment... That was pretty cool.”
Zach Swanson — Toutle Lake
After punching out batters on the pitcher’s mound in the early spring the Fighting Duck freshman took to the hardwood and continued to post W’s.
For example, on May 19 the Ducks were able to down Morton-White Pass 61-60 when Swanson gathered a loose ball and launched a desperation heave that found its target at the buzzer to notch the win.
“He picked it up and let her fly,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said at that time. “Luckily it hit the bottom of the net.”
But luck and talent are often caught strolling hand in hand and so it seems to be with Swanson, who was a first team All-League selection from the C2BL. He posted 23.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as Toutle Lake took the league title and battled into the District Tournament.
Kolby Glenn — Naselle
Most good basketball teams have a Mr. Everything on the roster but the Comets seniors took that to another level this season when, in addition to leading Naselle in scoring, he also began calling in his team’s scores to the newspaper to help out his coach.
“Kolby Glenn was an absolute blessing to coach,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “He may be one of the top five coachable kids I’ve ever had. One of the top five hardest working kids I’ve ever had and, obviously with his stats, one of the top five players I’ve ever had in 36 years of coaching.”
That stat line for the 1B Columbia Valley League Player of the Year included 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals per game. Glenn posted a season-high 46 points along the way as the Comets reeled off a 17-1 record and captured a District title.
Cameron Holden — R.A. Long
The quiet brother by default, Cameron Holden was the driving bass line to his brother’s saxophone solo this season in Lumberjack Land.
“Cameron Holden, these last five or six games, he’s pretty much just started taking over,” R.A. Long coach Jeray Key said on June 2.
That comment came immediately after Holden had tallied 17 points in a 89-56 win over Hockinson to clinch the Lumberjacks’ first league title in at least three decades.
A second team All-League pick in the 2A GSHL, the senior averaged 10 points with four rebounds and four assists per game.