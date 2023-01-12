Rivalry Report: Mark Morris pushes the right buttons, limits R.A. Long's Holden to 17 points

The final numbers displayed in the box score were more than adequate on first glance: 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting, three assists, 3-for-4 from the foul line.

For most players at the high school level, that’s a productive night’s work on the offensive end. For R.A. Long senior Cavin Holden who entered the game with a league-best 36.7 points-per-game average, it's merely pedestrian.

Holden, who has scored 54 points in two separate games this season, was relatively stymied by Mark Morris’ double-team defense, Wednesday. Though Holden is accustomed to being doubled as his career has blossomed over the last few seasons, Mark Morris executed the most effective tactic to date in a 77-68 win over the Lumberjacks. The close outs were more timely and the anticipation of passes helped deny Holden touches throughout the game, leaving the Jacks’ star frustrated.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen a nice double team,” Holden said. “It’s a sign of respect, though. I’m not mad at it, but I’m definitely not happy about it. If it’s to the point where I don’t have to shoot and my guys are open, I will give them the ball. I don’t know how many points I had tonight. I’m not worried about averaging 36. I get it, it’s a big deal. I don’t care. I just want to win, man.”

The loss on Ted M. Natt Court was the first in seven tries for R.A. Long and put the Monarchs one game up on the Jacks for the top spot in the 2A Greater St. Helens League.

Perhaps the biggest factor in the loss for the Lumberjacks was seeing Mark Morris perform as the more physical team. That’s something Holden said will not be the case in the rematch at the Lumberdome in three weeks’ time.

“We have got to play better on defense. They out-physicaled us," Holden said. "I guarantee you that’s not going to happen next time when they come to R.A. Long...That's for sure.”