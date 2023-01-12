Rivalry Report: Deacon Dietz returns just in time for Mark Morris

The injured star running back is getting healthy just in time for the stretch run of the high school basketball season.

After making just his second appearance of the season and playing eight minutes in Mark Morris’ 69-55 win at Washougal on Monday, Deacon Dietz saw his most extensive action yet in the Monarchs' 77-68 win over rival R.A. Long, Wednesday.

Dietz doubled his output against Washougal, finishing with eight points on 4-for-6 shooting. He also pulled down critical rebounds, unofficially finishing with five, and played tough defense on R.A. Long senior star guard Cavin Holden when called upon. Most importantly, the four-year varsity player delivered a critical dose of toughness to a heated rivalry contest.

A left ankle injury dating back to September and the first few weeks of the Monarchs’ football season has limited the senior to minimal playing time in the 2022-23 prep basketball season prior to this week. After scoring four points on Monday, it was clear Dietz was ramping up in the nick of time to play a key role against the Lumberjacks.

Dietz' teammates were certainly glad to have him back in the lineup in a meaningful way against their rivals from across the lake.

“It’s good to have everybody back,” Olson said. “I love having Deacon back. He plays really hard, he’s a good defensive guy, he does a lot of things for us. I really love him, man and it’s good to have everybody back. We want to get rolling, head into Districts and we’re going to go far.”

As for Dietz, his years of experience on varsity, playing through big games and playoff runs, taught him to be patient both in his rehab and while on the court. Wednesday he picked his spot masterfully.

“I took a step in this direction, as I’ve gotten older, you've got to be more mature and you’ve got to take the game a little bit calmer and you gotta not be so eager in situations,” Dietz said. “I think that’s helped me really grow as a player.”

Adding Dietz into the rotation makes the Monarchs a deeper team, a more physical team and a more athletic team at the right time of the season — three weeks shy of the dstrict tournament.

“He’s still not all there. He’s still a little rusty on the edges,” Mark Morris coach Bill Bakamus said. “But we’re going to get better with him, it gives us a little more flexibility, diversity on the things we can do. But he’s a man. He’s a presence. It was great to have him play some extended minutes tonight.”

Dietz and the Monarchs played their best game of the season in the first round of Longview's greatest rivalry, the 104th win in the all-time series for Mark Morris. Still, Dietz knows for the team to reach its zenith, much work remains.

“In the future we got to keep going,” Dietz said. “We got to keep working hard and keep our head down.”