R.A. Long's 'Key' to victory over Mark Morris

After plenty of waiting and wondering, basketball is finally coming back to Cowlitz County and it picked the perfect time to do so. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, R.A. Long plays none other than Mark Morris for its first home game of the season.
Needless to say, the players are ready for the homecoming.
“In the rivalry games, you don’t really have to give rah-rah speeches to your guys when you go and play,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “Everybody knows what’s on the line.”
In recent years, the cross-town rivalry has taken new meaning and gotten more personal since Key, a former Monarch standout, took over as head coach of the Lumberjacks.
Now, he stands opposite of a familiar foe in his former coach Bill Bakamus, making the already intense rivalry all the more meaningful.
“He knows how I am, I know how he is,” Key said. “It’s about these kids going out there and playing and I know it’s going to be a really good game.”
Key said he’s taken what he learned from Bakamus and former LCC coach Jim Roffler and shifted it to fit his own style.
“With me, coaching-wise, I played for two legendary coaches,” he said. “Bakamus and Coach Roffler – those are two legendary coaches. I’m not trying to be them as a coach but I’m taking what they were really good at and putting my own twist on it and being me.
“If I was trying to be them, I probably wouldn’t succeed at what I’m doing.”
RAL rolls into Wednesday on a three-game win streak. After the Lumberjacks dropped their opener in a 72-69 overtime loss to Fort Vancouver, they’ve gone on the road to beat Columbia River, Washougal and Ridgefield.
Key knows that it’s going to take a strong effort to slow the Monarchs down and extend the streak to four games.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball and we’ve got to play defense,” he said. “They can score the ball. They went up there and beat Tumwater and W.F. West by 20, who are top teams coming into the district. They’ve got four guys that score the ball really well.”
Key mentioned that they need to focus on multiple MM scoring threats in order to keep the Monarchs in check.
“They can have a different leading scorer every single night, but they’ve also got a few guys off the bench that can come in and hit a few shots,” he said.
After the Jacks took down Ridgefield 47-43 on Monday, Key said the Lumberjacks need to tighten up their game before they look for any new wrinkles to add for Wednesday’s showdown.
“We’ve just got to clean up what we’re doing right now, then we’ll see what we’re going to do,” he said.
Players to Watch
Cavin Holden: RAL’s leading scorer doesn’t lack confidence in his game, or his shot. He’s willing to extend his range beyond the three-point line, but he can also burn through the paint on a drive and keep defenses guessing with good touch on his floaters, and that also opens up windows for his teammates.
Aaron Ofstun: Ofstun towers over his opponents at 6 feet, 7 inches tall. His presence in the paint is felt on both ends of the floor as a rebounder and rim protector. Although he can dominate in a traditional big man role, Ofstun can also move the floor in transition and move the ball to find teammates open from long range or cutting to the lane.