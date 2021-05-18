R.A. Long's 'Key' to victory over Mark Morris

After plenty of waiting and wondering, basketball is finally coming back to Cowlitz County and it picked the perfect time to do so. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, R.A. Long plays none other than Mark Morris for its first home game of the season.

Needless to say, the players are ready for the homecoming.

“In the rivalry games, you don’t really have to give rah-rah speeches to your guys when you go and play,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “Everybody knows what’s on the line.”

In recent years, the cross-town rivalry has taken new meaning and gotten more personal since Key, a former Monarch standout, took over as head coach of the Lumberjacks.

Now, he stands opposite of a familiar foe in his former coach Bill Bakamus, making the already intense rivalry all the more meaningful.

“He knows how I am, I know how he is,” Key said. “It’s about these kids going out there and playing and I know it’s going to be a really good game.”

Key said he’s taken what he learned from Bakamus and former LCC coach Jim Roffler and shifted it to fit his own style.