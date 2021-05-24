R.A. Long sweeps Mark Morris

It’s R.A. Long’s year, and Monday night proved it. The Lumberjacks battled with Mark Morris all night, but broke away in the fourth quarter to pick up a 61-48 win and complete the season sweep of the Monarchs.
“It feels good anytime you can beat them, especially coming in here and winning,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “The past couple times that we’ve beat them has been at our place. So to come in here and win a game is even more special.”
It didn’t matter that the stands weren’t as full as a normal game between these two teams. It didn’t matter that this game wouldn’t count towards either teams 2A Greater St. Helen’s League record. Between the lines, it was still a rivalry.
The Monarchs seemed poised to avenge their loss at the Lumberdome last week. R.A. Long jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, but the Monarchs didn’t panic. They settled in and went on a 10-0 run to take the lead at the end of the first quarter. Back-to-back makes from Ashton Harvey were followed by back-to-back buckets by Kobe Parlin to spark the run.
When the Jacks would make a run, the Monarchs had an answer. R.A. Long scored five straight to take a lead in the second, but the Monarchs righted the ship and went to the locker room with a 24-21 lead thanks to a buzzer-beating second effort from Parlin.
The Monarchs extended their lead with back-to-back makes to kick off the third, but R.A. Long’s Aaron Ofstun answered with a deep hook shot, followed by a wide-open slam dunk to helped swing the momentum to the Lumberjacks.
After the Monarchs slowed the run and reclaimed the lead, RAL’s Cavin Holden broke off on a 7-0 run of his own. Holden made a contested bucket, followed it up with a wide-open look in transition off a dish from Jamond Harris and capped it with a deep 3-pointer to give the Jacks the lead. Yet the Monarchs still found a way to answer and reclaim a 41-38 lead entering the fourth.
Harris made a 3-pointer on the opening possession to tie the game and spark a 12-2 run for the Jacks to open the quarter and build a lead. After a Monarch make, RAL’s Wayne Keegan connected from deep to put the Jacks up eight, 53-45.
A three from Parlin cut the RAL lead to five with time winding down, but the Jacks went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to hang on for the win.
Holden finished with a game-high 19 points for the Jacks after just one make in the first half. Ofstun also had a big second half for RAL with 11 of his 16 points.
Parlin led the Monarchs with a team-high 16 points and Harvey added 12 from the paint for MM.
“I always believe in giving credit where credit is due,” MM coach Bill Bakamus said. “They’re better than we are, and they proved it twice now. They have all the ingredients of a really fine ball club. Jeray’s done a really great job with them.”
Bakamus said turnovers and lack of focus burned the Monarchs down the stretch.
“I just think that our guys didn’t show very good composure that fourth quarter,” he said. “It was 41-41 and it was a real chess match of a game and we just did some things way too fast and got ourselves in predicaments and R.A. Long was able to capitalize and they were sharks in the water and they smelled blood and they converted.”
For the Jacks, it was about playing defense and converting stops and turnovers on the other end of the floor.
“Our defense leads to offense and that’s what I preach to our guys,” Key said.
The RAL defense forced 19 turnovers, many in the fourth on their run to victory.
“We thought we could counter some of the things they were doing defensively, but we didn’t,” Bakamus said. “We just were not as efficient.”
Both RAL (6-1) and Mark Morris (5-3) have quick turnarounds. The Lumberjacks are on the road against Hudson’s Bay at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in Vancouver. The Monarchs have a day off, then play at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Black Hills.