R.A. Long sweeps Mark Morris

It’s R.A. Long’s year, and Monday night proved it. The Lumberjacks battled with Mark Morris all night, but broke away in the fourth quarter to pick up a 61-48 win and complete the season sweep of the Monarchs.

“It feels good anytime you can beat them, especially coming in here and winning,” RAL coach Jeray Key said. “The past couple times that we’ve beat them has been at our place. So to come in here and win a game is even more special.”

It didn’t matter that the stands weren’t as full as a normal game between these two teams. It didn’t matter that this game wouldn’t count towards either teams 2A Greater St. Helen’s League record. Between the lines, it was still a rivalry.

The Monarchs seemed poised to avenge their loss at the Lumberdome last week. R.A. Long jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, but the Monarchs didn’t panic. They settled in and went on a 10-0 run to take the lead at the end of the first quarter. Back-to-back makes from Ashton Harvey were followed by back-to-back buckets by Kobe Parlin to spark the run.

When the Jacks would make a run, the Monarchs had an answer. R.A. Long scored five straight to take a lead in the second, but the Monarchs righted the ship and went to the locker room with a 24-21 lead thanks to a buzzer-beating second effort from Parlin.