R.A. Long Basketball: Still 'Holden' on to family traditions

If I told you R.A. Long boys' basketball assistant coach Jamal Holden was a player, you'd probably say whoa, don't you mean his kids?

Ex-RAL and current Lower Columbia College basketballer Cameron Holden is a player. RAL junior guard Cavin Holden is a player. Heck, even 15-year-old Camara is a tennis and soccer standout.

But Jamal?

OK, he was cut from the Apple Valley (Ca.) High School freshman basketball team, but there's a story there. In fact, Jamal Holden's hoop history made almost as many stops as a cross-country Greyhound bus.

Born in Pasadena, Ca., Oct. 22, 1984 to Denise and Thomas Holden, Jamal started making noise when he reached Apple Valley High School in Apple Valley, Ca. (Population 75,791, former home to Roy Rogers and Dale Evans and 93 miles from Los Angeles).

In Holden's freshman year of basketball, he was the SunDevils' frosh team's point guard right up until he wasn't.

"Coach told me I would be the point guard until the kid, who was the point guard, came back from a broken wrist from skateboarding. I thought he was kidding," Holden said. "But when the kid came back, the coach cut me. I was devastated."

Jamal's dad, a tennis professional, told him if it meant that much to him, he'd buy him a hoop.

"He did and I played and played and played," Jamal recalled. "I'd be out there as late as 3 in the morning and my dad would yell at me to get to bed."

It didn't take long for that work ethic to take root.

"My dad told me long ago that when you're sitting there, someone is out working to take your spot," Holden added.

Jamal's dogged determination earned him a slot on the varsity as a sophomore. But again, there was a roadblock.

"There were some senior guys who didn't like me... didn't want to include me when we played, so I asked the coach to let me play JV," Holden recalled.

In his junior year, Jamal started "most of the time" and the SunDevils won league, but were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. Jamal's play was good enough, however, to earn a first-team Mojave River Conference spot.

Holden admitted he was decent as a junior, but his psyche got a jolt at halftime of a summer league game heading into his senior year.

"Our coach, Bo Kent, told everyone to leave the locker room at halftime except me," he said. "He took all of his keys and rifled them into a blackboard, breaking it."

Kent told Jamal straight up that he was wasting his talent by not using it. It was time for Jamal to step it up.

And step it up, he did. As a senior Jamal averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game in league to lead his team to the league title and earn Conference Player of the Year honors. That run with Apple Valley reached all the way to the 1AA State semifinals.

Holden was also named to the San Bernardino All-County team and was originally up for McDonald's All-America status, but didn't qualify because he didn't play all four years. He was the 13th best scorer in California (23.8), according to The Los Angeles Times. The Times also had him ninth in steals (4.0) and 28th in assists (5.2).

With college declarations looming, Jamal's stock wasn't just good, it was awful good.

A prep prospect tracker, 24/7 Sports, located in Nashville, Tenn., ranked Jamal as the 33rd best recruit in the entire state of California. To get a feel for that, know that there are 1,322 high schools in the golden state. Let's say for the sake of argument that one-quarter of them - 330 - have one blue-chip recruit. So out of 330 blue-chippers, Jamal was in the top ten percent.

Nationally, 24/7 Sports ranked him the 101st prospect at shooting guard and 400th regardless of position.

With the stats and accolades in his back pocket, Holden began fielding some Division I offers. He eventually chose Colorado State and hit another roadblock.

"Before I ever played a game, the coach got fired," Holden explained.

With change in the air Jamal opted to attend San Francisco City College.

"We had a bunch of great players. A lot of them went on to play Division I," Holden said.

Holden's two-year averages at CCSF totaled 14 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He was second team All-Conference as a freshman and first team as a sophomore.

As a result, Holden had recruiting trip invitations from Eastern Washington University, University of the Pacific, Georgia Tech, Weber State and Idaho State. This time he chose the EWU Eagles, went to Spokane, signed his letter of intent and then returned to California.

"As soon as I got home, ESPN reported that the Eastern head coach was going to Utah. He didn't give me a hint he was leaving," Holden said.

Mike Burns came over from Washington State to run the Eagles' program, but Jamal said that he and Burns did not see eye to eye, so Jamal packed up once again.

But this time the break from basketball took a wrong turn, literally.

"I started running around with the wrong guys. Old friends of mine who didn't want to see me succeed. They wanted me to be just like them," Holden explained.

With his future in a fog, Jamal survived a horrific car wreck.

"My car rolled five times and all I got was a scratch here," he said, pointing to his right eyebrow.

Still, Holden floundered until his best friend from high school offered a helping hand.

"He took me to church. Have you ever been to a black church? During the sermon the pastor stopped, pointed at me and told me to join him on the pulpit," Holden stated. "He said that within six months my life would change."

And it did.

Dwaine Osborne, head coach at Glenville State College in Glenville, W.V., came calling and Holden answered.

"I learned about Jamal from a recruiting contact - David Wilson - in the Los Angeles area," Osborne said in an email earlier this month. "The best thing about him was his understanding and feel for the game. In addition to his super high basketball IQ, he was so tough physically and super competitive. The other thing that really stood out was his skill. His offensive fundamentals were so sound - he could really pass, shoot, and dribble."

At Glenville State, a Division II school, Holden was an honorable mention selection for the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's team. Holden averaged 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and shot 91% from the free throw line.

After that season, Holden's junior year, Coach Osborne decided to move on to the University of Texas at Permian Basin.

"When I took that job in Texas, I immediately went to him about joining me there. In addition to his above mentioned on court attributes, his understanding of our system and me as a coach I believed would be invaluable in the transition," Osborne explained. "He only had one year to play and I knew year one was going to be difficult. So we redshirted him and played him in year two. We went 7-20 in year one."

Jamal, with wife Amanda, his high school sweetheart, and toddlers Cameron (6 years old) and Cavin (4) in tow, moved into a double wide in Permian Basin (Odessa, Tx.) and watched.

"Sitting out was hard, but I tried to see things with a different perspective," Holden.

So when Holden, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, finally got to lace them up for his senior and final season in 2010-11, he was ready.

"In year two, we won UTPB's first ever championship in men's basketball with a regular season title," Osborne said. "Jamal was Conference Player of the Year and an All-American."

Holden, who graduated with a degree in communications, led the Falcons to a 16-12 record and a share of the school's first-ever conference crown. He scored in double figures in 22 of the Falcons' 28 games. He shot 43% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. He scored 15.4 points per game and led the team in assists (104) and steals (30). He was voted Heartland Conference Player of the Year and was the lone Heartland Conference player named an All-American that season.

"I know how to win. My best attribute is my court IQ," he explained. "Before games, I don't shake hands. I don't wish the opponents good luck. We aren't friends. Afterward, sure."

In the conference clincher against St. Edwards University from Austin, Tex., Holden scored 34 points (10-for-14 from the field, 4-of-6 from three point land, and 10-for-10 from the line), grabbed seven boards and dished out three assists.

The victory gave the Falcons the top seed to the conference tourney, but in the Heartland Conference title game, Holden broke his ankle in the late going as UTPB lost to Texas A&M International from Laredo, Tex.

In 2019, Holden was named to the Heartland Conference's 20th Anniversary Men's Basketball Team despite having played only one season. Every other player selected to the anniversary team played at least three seasons for the Falcons.

Once the ankle healed, Holden went to Finland to play professionally. Another broken ankle ended that expedition so Holden returned to Texas and went to work in the oil fields. Eventually, Jamal and Amanda, who had family in Southwest Washington, landed in Cowlitz County.

Jamal coached at Roots Academy and Kelso High School, and then finally connected with Jeray Key at R.A. Long.

Jamal and Amanda, who is "amazing", according to Jamal, have five kids - Cameron (18 years old), Cavin (16), Camara (15), Camyha (3 years old) and Camilla (1). The Holden 5, if you will.

Oh, and before I forget, one year at Apple Valley High School, Jamal decided to try tennis. The result?

All conference.

Yes, Jamal Holden was a player ... and he's still a winner.

Editor's Note: John Pisapia served a distinguished term as a sports editor and reporter at The Daily News from 1974-1999. These days he can dependably be found maintaining decorum at The Lumberdome.

The R.A. Long Lumberjacks will play for the District championship against Tumwater on Friday night at Mark Morris High School at 8 p.m.

