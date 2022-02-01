 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OSAA Girls Basketball

OSAA Girls Basketball: Valley Catholic comes back to down Rainier

  • 0
Basketball Stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

RAINIER — The Rainier girls basketball team led early but faded late at home, falling to Valley Catholic (Ore.) 48-34 on Tuesday.

The Columbians held their guests to just two points in the opening quarter, but were only able to turn that into a 9-2 lead after eight minutes. The Valiants got their attack going in the second quarter, and while Rainier was able to match them for eight minutes and take a 23-16 lead into halftime, that changed in the second half. Valley Catholic outpaced its hosts 32-11 over the final eight minutes, taking the lead before the third quarter ended and not looking back.

Kalli Budge scored just over half of Rainier’s points with an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double. Aubrey Sorenson added five points and six boards. Emmalee Melvin had four points of her own, and Paige Schimmel brought in another four rebounds.

Rainier (10-5, 4-1 league) is set to get two days to prepare for the second Highway 30 Hootenanny of the season, hosting Clatskanie on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News