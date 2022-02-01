OSAA Girls Basketball: Valley Catholic comes back to down Rainier

RAINIER — The Rainier girls basketball team led early but faded late at home, falling to Valley Catholic (Ore.) 48-34 on Tuesday.
The Columbians held their guests to just two points in the opening quarter, but were only able to turn that into a 9-2 lead after eight minutes. The Valiants got their attack going in the second quarter, and while Rainier was able to match them for eight minutes and take a 23-16 lead into halftime, that changed in the second half. Valley Catholic outpaced its hosts 32-11 over the final eight minutes, taking the lead before the third quarter ended and not looking back.
Kalli Budge scored just over half of Rainier’s points with an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double. Aubrey Sorenson added five points and six boards. Emmalee Melvin had four points of her own, and Paige Schimmel brought in another four rebounds.
Rainier (10-5, 4-1 league) is set to get two days to prepare for the second Highway 30 Hootenanny of the season, hosting Clatskanie on Friday.