OSAA Girls Basketball: Valley Catholic comes back to down Rainier

The Columbians held their guests to just two points in the opening quarter, but were only able to turn that into a 9-2 lead after eight minutes. The Valiants got their attack going in the second quarter, and while Rainier was able to match them for eight minutes and take a 23-16 lead into halftime, that changed in the second half. Valley Catholic outpaced its hosts 32-11 over the final eight minutes, taking the lead before the third quarter ended and not looking back.