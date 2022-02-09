OSAA Boys Basketball: Willamina outlasts Rainier

WILLAMINA — Rainier made a late run at the 3A Coastal Range top dogs from Willamina on Tuesday night, but the Columbians couldn’t hand the Bulldogs their first league loss of the season, falling 54-42.

“We couldn’t establish our pace tonight or make enough shots,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We still had our opportunities throughout the game, but we were not able to capitalize on them.”

The Columbians trailed by just two points by the end of the first quarter, but a mid-game cold spell would dig them a hole too deep to claw out of. Rainier added just seven points in the second quarter and only four in the third, allowing Willamina to turn its slight first quarter lead into a 40-22 advantage heading into the fourth.

Rainier made a last ditch run at the Bulldogs with 20 points in the fourth quarter, eight of which came from the foul line, but the damage was already done and the Bulldogs comfortably closed out the win.

“By the time we finally got our pace going in the fourth quarter, we just didn’t have enough time,” Baughman noted. “With that being said, we still did a lot of good things that we can build on.”

Kenney Tripp led the Columbians with 14 points. Colby Biddix and Jayce Womack both added seven, with all seven of Womack’s points coming in the Columbians’ late push in the fourth quarter.

Rainier (6-9, 4-3 league) still sits in third place in the Coastal Range, a full game behind Warrenton for the second spot. But the Columbians will cap their regular season at home against Warrenton on Friday with a chance to even their league records with a win.

