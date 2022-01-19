OSAA Boys Basketball: Tripp goes for 24, Rainier rips Clatskanie in Hwy 30 Hootenanny

CLATSKANIE — After a sluggish start on Wednesday the nets started to heat up, for one side at least, when Rainier ran away with a 53-38 win over the rival Tigers in the boys rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny.

The 3A Coastal Range contest got started like a cowboy with two left feet at a barn dance with the Columbians taking a 6-5 lead after the first quarter. After that, though, the visitors began hitting their marks until the final horn sounded, including a 24 point effort in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on the win.

“We did not match Rainer’s energy at all,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “They came to play and we did not.”

Miles Carter led the Tigers with 12 points. Jordan Maertens added ten points and a team-high eight rebounds, but it was not enough to keep up with the Columbians once they got a full head of steam.

Kenney Tripp scored a game-high 24 points for the Columbians in their return to the court after a protocol mandated break that only ended about a dozen hours before tipoff.

“With us needing to be shut down for five (days) for COVID reasons and only being able to get a shoot-around before school today (it) was not (an) ideal way to prepare for (a) league game,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We talked about needing to play with a high level of energy, being eager to get every rebound or loose ball, executing the game on plan, and playing with enthusiasm. I felt we did that tonight.”

Jayce Womack added 12 points in the win for Rainier. Austin Stout and Riley Painter chipped in six points each in the win.

“It was (a) gutsy performance for us and I was proud with how we played when we weren’t able to practice for four days. We still played with great poise and pace,” Baughman said. “Colby Biddix and Josh Ellis played big for us defensively and rebounding. Kenny Tripp was really good tonight with being efficient, scoring and setting up his teammates to make baskets.”

Warren Nelson and Ayden Boursaw each dished five assists for Clatskanie while scoring five and four points, respectively.

“We have to move on from this one and get back to work,” Combs said. “Got to find a spark, something that gets us going.”

Clatskanie (3-9, 1-2 league) will have a week to work out the kinks before heading to Willamina next Wednesday.

Rainier (3-5, 2-0 league) is set to get back to action on Friday at home against Willamina.

