OSAA Boys Basketball Roundup: Tripp tallies 28, Columbians top Yamhill-Carlton

CARLTON, Ore. — Rainier put up a balanced attack on the Tigers home court, Tuesday, with three players reaching double digits on the way to a 55-47 win over Yamhill-Carlton in a boys basketball tilt.

Kenney Tripp went off for 28 points to lead the Columbians to victory.

“Tonight’s game was a game of runs,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We were fortunate to start and end the game making our runs.”

Rainier held the home team to just nine points in the second quarter in order to take a 28-22 lead into the intermission. Only one Tiger was able to break the double digit threshold in scoring on the evening with the aptly named Tiger Reimann scoring 15 points.

“I thought our pressure on defense got us going offensively,” Baughman said. “Stone Ware and Riley Painter did an excellent job making their guards uncomfortable.

Ware added a dozen points for Rainier and Jayce Womack chipped in 10 to help hold YC at arm’s length down the stretch.

“Was proud of composure late in the game,” Baughman said. “Kenney Tripp was phenomenal for us in the fourth quarter making key baskets and making his free throws.”

Rainier (2-2) is set to play at Oregon Episcopal on Thursday.

