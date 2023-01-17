OSAA Boys Basketball Roundup: Rainier squashed by Yamhill-Carlton

YAMHILL, Ore. — Rainer allowed 52 first-half points, Monday, in a 70-47 loss to Yamhill-Carlton in 3A Coastal Range League play.

The Columbians wound up trailing 52-21 at the half and continued to fall behind until the Tigers had completed their shift change in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Slater led Yamhill-Carlton with 33 points.

“The difference tonight was us not stopping their transition offense,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Especially in the second quarter. We were much better when we were able to set up either in our 2-2 full court press or 1-2-2 quarter press.”

Austin Fox and Charles Crocker led Rainier with nine points each. Duante McGill added eight points while Hunter Gutenberger and Colby Biddix chipped in seven apiece.

“I liked our energy and body language tonight,” Baughman noted. “We can take snippets from tonight and build on them.”

Rainier (2-14, 0-4) will play at Riverdale on Wednesday.

Tip-In

Clatskanie lost 66-30 at Mannahouse Christian Academy on Monday. A report was not provided to The Daily News.