OSAA Boys Basketball Roundup: Rainier squashed by Yamhill-Carlton

OSAA Boys Basketball Roundup

 Jordan Nailon

YAMHILL, Ore. — Rainer allowed 52 first-half points, Monday, in a 70-47 loss to Yamhill-Carlton in 3A Coastal Range League play.

The Columbians wound up trailing 52-21 at the half and continued to fall behind until the Tigers had completed their shift change in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Slater led Yamhill-Carlton with 33 points.

“The difference tonight was us not stopping their transition offense,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Especially in the second quarter. We were much better when we were able to set up either in our 2-2 full court press or 1-2-2 quarter press.”

Austin Fox and Charles Crocker led Rainier with nine points each. Duante McGill added eight points while Hunter Gutenberger and Colby Biddix chipped in seven apiece.

“I liked our energy and body language tonight,” Baughman noted. “We can take snippets from tonight and build on them.”

Rainier (2-14, 0-4) will play at Riverdale on Wednesday.

Tip-In

Clatskanie lost 66-30 at Mannahouse Christian Academy on Monday. A report was not provided to The Daily News.

Box Scorre

At YAMHILL, Ore.

TIGERS 70, COLUMBIANS 47

Rainier 19 12 7 12 — 47

Yamhill-Carlton 20 32 16 2 — 70

RNR (47) — Gutenberger 7, Setzer 4, McGill 8, Ellis 3, Crocker 9, Biddix 7, Fox 9.

YC (70) — Davis 5, Slater 33, McGlaley 11, Barnett 6, Brewer 2, Raever 4, Wigler 9.

