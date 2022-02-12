OSAA Boys Basketball Roundup: Rainier falters in 4th, loses to Warrenton

RAINIER — In an important game in terms of playoff seeding, Rainier looked as though they were on pace to topple Warrenton and avenge a two-point loss earlier this season. But the Columbians faded in the fourth quarter and Warrenton came back to win 55-46 locking the Columbians into the third seed for the 3A Coastal Range League Tournament.

Rainier jumped in front by outscoring the Warriors 28-21 in the first half thanks to an efficient quarter from the field. The Columbians held that seven-point lead into the fourth before things quickly started to fall apart.

“We played three good quarters and had a bad fourth quarter,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Everything that could go wrong went wrong for us in the fourth.”

After a patient approach to shot selection up until that point the Warriors began closing out on Rainier’s shooters more aggressively.

“(In the) fourth quarter we took shots that were contested, which we have to give Warrenton credit for,” Baughman said.

The Warriors broke off for 21 points in the final period and held the Columbians to just five in the process, shipwrecking the Columbians into the league's third seed.

Josh Ellis led the Columbians with 12 points, Jayce Womack had eight and Daunte McGill finished with seven.

“As much as this hurt and stings, we can learn from it,” Baughman said. “We have everything still in place for us to earn a spot in the league championship game.”

Rainier (6-10, 4-4 league) will await the winner of Clatskanie and Taft for their first opponent in the postseason.

Tigers let one get away against Willamina

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers boys basketball team saw a four point lead entering the fourth quarter turn into an eight point loss on Friday as Willamina came to life and stole a 3A Coastal League victory.

Clatskanie held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second quarter and allowed just eight points in the third in order to establish the lead. Meanwhile, they put up seven points for themselves in the first and third quarters with a dozen each in the second and fourth frames.

Jordan Maertens led the Tigers with 12 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Boursaw added ten points in the loss.

In the end, though, it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs did not have rubber teeth nor did the hens lay soft boiled eggs.

“Trying to find ways to win is very hard,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “When pressure comes we fold. Just want them to know (that) just cause they pressure don’t mean we give in.”

Dylan Graham led Willamina with 15 points and Cohen Haller added 12.

Clatskanie (4-13, 2-6 league) is set to begin the 3A Coastal Range League playoffs on Monday.

