OSAA Boys Basketball Roundup: Rainier comes out flat against Corbett

CORBETT, Ore. — The Columbians were outpaced by a full score Monday in a 68-48 loss to Corbett in a 3A Coastal Range League boys basketball contest.

Rainier fell behind by eight points in the first quarter and never got any closer over the course of the game. The Columbians trailed 36-27 at the intermission as Cole Wein went about notching a game-high 21 points for the hosts.

“We didn’t do a good enough job on defensive rebounding tonight,” Rainie coach Jared Baughman said. “That and the combination of Corbett hitting 10 threes was the difference tonight.”

Rainier kept things close in the middle quarters but couldn’t get over the hump. Duante McGill and Josh Ellis led the Columbians with 13 points each and Colby Biddix scored a dozen.

“Daunte played well for us offensively,” Baughman noted. “He did a good job penetrating into their zone defense and creating easy shots for his teammates.”

Rainier (2-18, 0-8) will play at Banks on Wednesday before bringing Yamhill-Carlton to town for a home game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Tip-In

Clatskanie won a road game at Gaston by a score of 70-45 on Monday. The Daily News was not provided with a game report for the Tigers.