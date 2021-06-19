 Skip to main content
OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier wins season finale over Taft
editor's pick
OSAA Basketball

OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier wins season finale over Taft

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketballs sit in a box next to a high school court in The Daily News coverage area. "Winter" sports seasons are set to run through June in Washington.

 Jordan Nailon

TAFT, Ore. — The Rainier boys basketball team wrapped up its season on a winning note, downing Taft handily, 54-34 on Friday.

“Offensively, we did a much better job with our spacing, moving the ball on the pass, and finding the open man,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “This was our most balanced scoring as a team.”

Early on, it was Nic George leading the Columbians, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and going into halftime on 16; that was the total he finished on at the end of the game, but it was still enough to lead the team.

Brennan Tompkins added eight of his 10 points in the first half, and Stone Ware put up six in the second quarter.

Come the second half, Kenney Tripp led the charge with nine of his 10 points.

And once the game got to its latter half — with the Columbians leading 33-23 at the break — Rainier put the squeeze on defensively. The Tigers managed just two made field goals in the final 16 minutes, and scored just two points in the entire fourth quarter.

“Defensively, we played darn near a perfect second half,” Baughman said.

George and Tompkins were Rainier’s only two seniors this season, playing their final game in green and black. The other nine Columbians on the roster are set to come back after the shortened offseason.

