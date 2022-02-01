OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier struggles from the field against Valley Catholic

RAINIER — Playing its final non-league test of the season, the Rainier boys basketball team got some extra game reps in in a 62-28 loss to Valley Catholic (Ore.).

“Even though it was a rough night for us, there are many things that we did do well,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We used tonight to work on game situations to prepare for the remainder of the season and for the playoffs. I was proud with how we stayed competitive and focused on executing on things that we haven’t had a chance to practice.”

Jayce Womack led the Columbians with 12 points, while Kenney Tripp had six.

The Valiants jumped out to a 17-2 lead after a quarter of play, and while the Rainier offense got itself moving more in the second and third quarters, the Columbians returned to scoring just two points in the fourth to finish under 30 on the night.

Rainier (5-7, 3-2 league) will face off against Clatskanie in a second Highway 30 Hootenanny on Friday. The Columbians won the first matchup of the season 58-38 on Jan. 19.

