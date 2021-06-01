 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier roundballers rein in Taft
0 comments
editor's pick
OSAA Boys Basketball

OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier roundballers rein in Taft

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball hoop stock

A basketball hoop hangs out in a high school gymnasium in between shot attempts.

 Jordan Nailon

RAINIER — A steely defensive effort by the Columbians secured a 69-41 win over Taft in 3A Coastal Range boys basketball action over in Oregon on Tuesday.

Rainier held the Tigers under ten points in three periods including a measly four points in the opening quarter to establish its dominance early.

“We talked about being attentive, aggressive, and assertive for tonight,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We did that for three quarters.”

In the third quarter, though, the Tigers pried the lid off the basket and went off for 23 points as a team to claw back within earshot of contention. The score stood at 36-27 during the intermission.

“We have to give Taft credit for the second quarter," Baughman said. "They made a great adjustment that I had not prepared us for. I was proud of our guys for making our own adjustments during halftime and then executing them."

Kenny Tripp led Rainier with 19 points. Josh Ellis added 12 points in the win and Daunte McGill chipped in nine.

“It was a great overall team performance. We keep getting better offensively each day and it was nice to see the players being rewarded for their hard work in practices,” Baughman said. “Nic George and Brennan Tompkins especially played a great game.”

George and Tompkins each added eight points and five steals, with George hauling in nine rebounds and two steals while Tompkins snagged six boards and swiped three steals.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News