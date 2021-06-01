OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier roundballers rein in Taft

RAINIER — A steely defensive effort by the Columbians secured a 69-41 win over Taft in 3A Coastal Range boys basketball action over in Oregon on Tuesday.

Rainier held the Tigers under ten points in three periods including a measly four points in the opening quarter to establish its dominance early.

“We talked about being attentive, aggressive, and assertive for tonight,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We did that for three quarters.”

In the third quarter, though, the Tigers pried the lid off the basket and went off for 23 points as a team to claw back within earshot of contention. The score stood at 36-27 during the intermission.

“We have to give Taft credit for the second quarter," Baughman said. "They made a great adjustment that I had not prepared us for. I was proud of our guys for making our own adjustments during halftime and then executing them."

Kenny Tripp led Rainier with 19 points. Josh Ellis added 12 points in the win and Daunte McGill chipped in nine.