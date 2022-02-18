OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier puts up fight, falls to Warrenton in OT to end season

WARRENTON — Rainier’s season came to a halt on Thursday night, but the Columbians gave it their best shot at survival, erasing an eight-point deficit to force overtime before eventually falling to Warrenton 56-47 in a 3A Coastal Range League playoff elimination game.

“Tonight‘s game had everything that you would want in a playoff game,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Both teams going on runs. Both teams making adjustments on the fly, and having an overtime finish.”

The third-seeded Columbians, who were bested by the second-seeded Warriors in both regular season matchups, came out strong and built a 13-7 lead after a quarter. But the Warriors responded with a 20-point second quarter to take a 27-26 lead at halftime.

Warrenton rode the momentum from the end of the first half into the third quarter, building its lead as high as eight, but the Columbians rallied back. Trailing 38-32 and with their season on the line, the Columbians erased the deficit by holding the Warriors to just six points as they came back to lock the game at 44-44 and send it to overtime.

“I was proud of us for continuing to play with poise and passion,” Baughman said. “That was what got us to tie the game.”

But the Columbians luck ran out. They missed their first three shots in overtime, the Warriors made their first three. In the shortened overtime period, it was too much for the Columbians to overcome.

“Wasn’t the ending that we wanted, but we have to be proud of ourselves for putting us in a position to give us a chance to win,” Baughman said.

Jayce Womack led the Columbians with 16 points on the night, nine of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Kenney Tripp tacked on nine points, while Josh Ellis added eight.

