OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier pulls away late to win
editor's pick
OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier pulls away late to win

Basketball stock ball in net

A ball swishes though the net at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

RAINIER — The Rainier boys basketball team got itself into the win column Friday, downing Warrenton 42-35.

“We have been talking about our composure, focus, and being mentally tough,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “And tonight we demonstrated that.”

The game was tied at 31-31 heading to the fourth quarter, but the Columbians went on a run when it mattered. Kenney Tripp scored six points in the final eight minutes — on a free throw, a two-pointer, and a three — and his teammates pitched in five more, while Rainier held Warrenton to just five as a unit.

That was the second time Friday evening the Columbians limited the Warriors to four points in a quarter; they also did it in the second to help turn a 13-8 deficit after eight minutes into a 21-17 lead at the half.

Stone Ware put in 10 points,and led Rainier’s defensive effort, and Nic George and Colby Biddix both added six — the latter also logging seven boards.

“Riley Painter, Colby Biddix, and Daunte McGill played huge roles coming off the bench for us,” Baughman said.

Rainier (1-1) is scheduled to host Taft on Tuesday.

