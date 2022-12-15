 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSAA Boys Basketball

OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier overwhelmed at Vernonia

Rainier boys basketball Daunte McGill 12.2.JPG stock

Rainier junior guard Daunte McGill talks to his coach while a teammate attempts a free throw in the first half of a game against Clatskanie on Friday, Dec. 2, in Clatskanie. McGill scored 12 points in the loss.

 Anthony Dion

VERNONIA, Ore. — The Columbians blew up for 26 points in the third quarter but couldn’t muster more than seven in any other period in a 64-43 non-league loss to Vernonia, Wednesday.

By the time Rainier got its offense rocking the Loggers had run out to a 26-12 lead. Even with the third quarter outburst the Columbians entered the final quarter trailing by nine points, and they would never get any closer.

“We put together an incredible third quarter,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Our defense and rebounding got us transitioning and got (us) into a rhythm. This will be something that we can build on going forward.”

Josh Ellis led the Columbians with a team-high 18 points. Colby Biddix added 10 points and Duante McGill added eight points in the loss.

David McCallum led the Loggers with a game-high 20 points and Lyness Ota added 15 points.

Rainier (0-7) will play at Valley Catholic on Friday.

Box Score

At Vernonia, Ore.

LOGGERS 64, COLUMBIANS 43

Rainier 5 7 26 5 — 43

Vernonia 15 11 19 19 — 64

RAN (43) — Gutenberger 3, Setzer 4, McGill 8, Ellis 18, Biddix 10.

VER (64) — Erhardt 2, Ota 15, Hahn 4, Wolf 5, Jones 12 ,McCallum 20, Terry 6.

