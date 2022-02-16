OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier ousts Clatskanie in playoff Hootenanny

RAINIER — Clatskanie got a third shot at downing Rainier in a bonus Highway 30 Hootenanny during the 3A Coastal Range League Tournament on Tuesday, but the Columbians picked up their third win over their rival with a 57-49 victory to end the Tigers’ season.

Kenney Tripp and Jayce Womack combined for 38 points in the win to help drive the Columbians. The Duo got started quickly for Rainier, combining for 13 of the Columbians 19 first quarter points as they built a 19-9 lead over the Tigers.

But Clatskanie wasn’t about to go down without a fight.

The Tigers rattled off 22 points in the second quarter to close the gap to just three (34-31) at halftime.

“After a great start to the first quarter we struggled with executing on offense,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We allowed it to affect us by not transitioning back on defense allowing Clatskanie to run and score in the second quarter.”

Keagan Holsey helped spark the offense for the Tigers with two 3-pointers in the quarter.

Out of the break, Rainier looked for steadier footing on offense but came up empty. The Tigers held the Columbians to six points in the third quarter and took a 42-40 lead heading to the fourth. After a rough start for the Tigers, it looked as though they were ready to punch out the Columbians from the tournament on their home floor.

But the Columbians finally steadied the ship in the fourth, scoring 17 points to Clatskanie’s seven to close out the game and advance in the playoffs.

“It took us a while to find the right combination to counter what Clatskanie was doing,” Baughman said. “By the fourth, we finally were able to settle down and get back to playing at our pace.”

Baughman credited the preparedness of Deshaun Combs’ Clatskanie squad as they gave the Columbians all they could handle.

“Coach Combs had his guys well prepared and they stuck to their game plan,” Baughman said. “Luckily for us, we were able to have enough time in the game to make our run."

Tripp led all scorers with 22 points and Womack added 16 for the Columbians.

Ayden Boursaw led the Tigers with 11 points, and Miles Carter and Jordan Maertens both tacked on nine.

Rainier now advances to take on Warrenton in another loser-out game in the Coastal League Tournament later this week. The Columbians will look to flip the script from the regular season after falling to the Warriors in close matchups in both meetings this season.

