OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier goes quiet in fourth quarter in loss to Willamina

RAINIER — The Rainier boys basketball team found itself in a dogfight late, but couldn’t cash in enough in the fourth quarter in a 56-50 loss to Willamina (Ore.) on Monday.

“It was a good high school game between two good teams,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We just unfortunately struggled scoring in the fourth quarter, and we lost their shooters in the third quarter too many times.”

In that third quarter, the Bulldogs let loose for four 3-pointers to pour in 21 points, wiping out Rainier’s own 21-point second quarter and sending the game to the fourth tied at 43-43. Then in the fourth, the Columbians went cold, hitting just one field goal and going 5 for 11 from the free-throw line.

“We have to give Willamina credit for making a few more plays than us tonight,” Baughman said.

Josh Ellis led Rainier with 14 points, while Kenney Tripp had 12 and Austin Stout added nine.

Rainier (4-6) was set to play at Warrenton (Ore.) on Tuesday.

