OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier goes cold in loss to PAA

PORTLAND — The Rainier boys basketball team did just about everything other than put the ball in the net Thursday, losing 49-28 to Portland Adventist Academy.

“Was one of those nights for us,” coach Jared Baughman said. “We got the shots we wanted. However, we couldn’t convert. Defensively we did a great job.”

The Columbians put up 11 points in the first quarter and trailed by only three at the first break, but they only managed 17 the rest of the way. PAA didn’t exactly blow the bucket up itself, but scored 17 in the third to get its lead to double-digits for good.

Kenney Tripp was the only Rainier player to score in all four quarters and led the Columbians with 10 points and five rebounds.Jayce Womack added seven points of his own, including Rainier’s only 3-pointer on the night in the first quarter. Colby Biddix scored six points, and Stone Ware scored five and took away six steals.

Rainier (1-1) will return to play Tuesday in Salem against Western Christian (Ore.)

