OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier can’t keep up with Oregon Episcopal

PORTLAND — Rainier struggled to find offense in a 48-27 loss to Oregon Episcopal on Thursday night.

The Columbians scored just nine points in the first half, but their defense kept them in the game, holding the Aardvarks to just 15.

The Aardvarks took control in the third quarter with 22 points to turn their six point lead into a 19 point lead.

“One of those nights that we just couldn’t hit shots,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman. “We did everything we needed to do as far as rebounding and being solid on defense, minus the 3rd quarter.”

The Columbians slowed the roll of the Aardvarks in the fourth, but tallied just nine points and failed to dig into the Aardvark lead.

“We lost their shooters. The one thing that we didn’t do good enough was hitting shots,” Baughman said. “We were able find rhythm in the 4th quarter. Unfortunately the gap was too large for us to overcome.”

Kenney Tripp led the way for Rainier with nine points, and Josh Ellis and Colby Biddix both added six for the Columbians.

Rainier (2-3) will look to get back on track on a road trip against Catlin Gabel.

