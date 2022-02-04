OSAA Boys Basketball: Rainier battles back, runs away with Hootenanny win over Clatskanie

RAINIER — It was a tale of two halves in the boys’ edition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny on Friday night. Clatskanie got off to a near perfect start, but Rainier climbed back, took the lead and took control on its way to a 54-42 win top off a season sweep of the rivalry.

“It was just a good, gutsy performance on our guys by not giving up and not letting the moment get too much,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.

Clatskanie jumped in front early, beginning the game on a 12-3 run to take a 19-7 lead after a quarter thanks to some hot shooting off the bench from Anthony Sebastiani as he knocked down two 3’s on the run.

“(We were) just being patient with the basketball,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said of the hot start. “Moving it and not buying into the pressure. We kept our composure and the guys just played and they played loose.”

The start was about as good as Combs could’ve drawn it up for the Tigers, but Rainier slowly found its rhythm in the second, slowing down the Tigers offense and cutting the deficit to 30-23 at the half.

“We had a game plan and obviously it was not a very good game plan,” Baughman said of the way the Columbians starterd. “Honestly, it was all the players just playing hard and absolutely realizing that we had to change it up on defense.”

Baughman and the Columbians adjusted on the fly to compensate for the start. Baughman said they scrapped the game plan of singling out some of the Tigers’ more potent scorers and started accounting for all five guys on the floor and applying pressure wherever they could.

“They got into a rhythm so we had to adjust,” Baughman said. “We had to just pick everyone up and put pressure on them.”

Rainier’s Kenney Tripp was the focus of the Clatskanie defense, and after holding him off the board for much of the first half, Tripp broke free of the Tigers’ shackles in the third with eight points while knocking down two crucial 3-pointers to narrow the gap to 36-33 entering the fourth.

Jayce Womack re-entered the game in the fourth after a longer stay on the bench than normal due to some early foul trouble and provided a spark for the Columbians on both sides of the ball.

“He just played amazing,” Baughman said of Womack. “Big shout out to him for staying focused and not getting discouraged.”

They took their first lead of the night around the six minute mark after starting on a 6-0 run in the fourth. Colby Biddix gave the Columbians the lead at 37-36 on a put back on the block. Rainier rode the wave of momentum and rattled off 21 points in the quarter as they distanced themselves from the Tigers and turning halftime deficit into a double-digit win.

Josh Ellis led the Columbians with 13 points, Tripp and Womack both added 11 and Colby Biddix scored 10 for Rainier.

Jordan Maertens led the Tigers with 12 points and nabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for a double-double on the night and got commendations from Combs as well as Baughman for his performance.

Sebastiani provided eight points off the bench for the Tigers and dished out three assists on the night.

“He played a hell of a game,” Combs said. “I think he did fantastic coming off (the bench) he was loose and shooting the ball finally. I’m really happy for him.”

Clatskanie’s offense sputtered down the stretch. It looked as though the Tigers were going to smash their season average of 38 points-per-game after dropping 30 in the first half, but they mustered just 12 in the second as Rainier turned the tides.

“We were just trying to control the clock,” Combs said. “We kind of lost it and I wanted to pick us back up and we lost the rhythm a little bit.”

The win puts Rainier (6-8, 4-2 league) in tie for the second spot in the 3A Coastal Range league with Warrenton. The Columbians can take full possession of the second seed next week when they take on top-seeded Willamina on the road on Tuesday before capping the season at home against Warrenton on Friday.

In order to close out on the second seed, the Columbians need to be focused on knowing their roles.

“A lot of it is just going to have to be execution. And a lot of it is just when we’re in practice we have to be focused and we have to understand what we’re trying to accomplish offensively and defensively. We’ve all got to be on the same page.”

Clatskanie (4-12, 2-5 league) is locked into the fourth spot in the league with one game left against Willamina at home on Friday.

Despite Friday night’s loss, Combs is confident they will get another crack at the Columbians in the postseason and flip the script from the regular season.

“We’re going to learn from it,” Combs said. “Our energy was great, we’re going to take our energy and we’re going to go back and watch film and learn from our mistakes.”

