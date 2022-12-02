OSAA Boys Basketball: New look Rainier hangs tough in loss to Portland Adventist

RAINIER — Despite the efforts of power forward Colby Biddix down on the block Thursday the Columbians were unable to take down Portland Adventist in its season opener, losing by a score of 55-48.

Biddix scored 25 points to lead all scorers. His effort on the inside kept the Columbians close against Portland Adventist of the 3A Lewis & Clark league, though never put his team in the lead.

“He really just did a great job of attacking their bigs,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “He had some big rebounds against them, made good moves in the post and used his big body and strength to his advantage. Colby played really well.”

Rainier chased the Cougars much of the contest after a closer first quarter which saw the two teams tied 15-15. Portland Adventist built double digit leads on multiple occasions, but the Columbians fought back each time to close the gap to within four points.

But they never got any closer.

“(Portland Adventist) switched up the zone and we didn’t get the high post to flash quick enough (and) we got staggered offensively,” Baughman said. “We had great looks, they just didn’t go in.”

Daunte McGill chipped in 13 points for the Columbians and Charles Crocker added 11 points with the help of a trio of three-pointers.

Rainier showcased an entirely new offensive and defensive system in its season debut. It also broke in three new varsity players and gave the Cougars all they could handle. Payton Setzer, one of the varsity newcomers, grabbed five rebounds and led the team’s defensive effort against the Cougars.

“We couldn’t get over the four-point hump that (Portland Adventist) had on us,” lamented Baughman. “To go toe to toe with Portland for much of the game with three kids who had never played varsity minutes was a really good sign. The mistakes are correctable and we can learn from them.”

Dane Peterson scored ten points in the second half and led the Cougars with 16 points. Cal Patchin added 12 points for the visitors.

“There are a lot of great positives coming from (this game),” stated Baughman. “I’m proud of how we competed. We grinded it out, we played really good.”

Rainier (0-1) was set to return to the court Friday at Clatskanie for the Highway 30 Hootenanny.