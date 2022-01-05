OSAA Boys Basketball: Fourth quarter horror show dooms Clatskanie against Amity

CLATSKANIE — A gory fourth quarter performance pushed a non-league boys basketball contest into nightmare territory for the home team Tuesday as Amity axed their way to a 67-36 win over the Tigers.

The Warriors won the final period 15-2 to push the final tally beyond the pale. Logan Grove led the visitors with a game-high 24 points. Trent Carton added 17 points in the win.

“The score does not show how hard we played,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “The game we close we just got gassed in the fourth, but guys competed and played hard.”

Ayden Boursaw led the Tigers with nine points. Jordan Maertens was one bucket shy of a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Nelson Warren chipped in eight more points for the home team.

“We will learn from our mistakes and keep grinding away,” Combs promised.

Clatskanie (2-7) is scheduled to host Astoria on Saturday.

