OSAA Boys Basketball: Columbians clip Riverdale in opener

RAINIER — On opening night the Columbians filled the gym with the thrill of a last second victory as they edged Riverdale 36-35 in a non-league boys basketball contest.

Trailing 35-34 with ten seconds remaining, the home team put their press into hyperdrive and when the Mavericks moved to inbound the ball Jayce Womack pounced. Stripping the ball free, Womack came away with the steal and broke away for a layup that put the Columbians in the winner’s seat.

Womack finished with five points and five rebounds.

“Our athleticism was really the difference. Just being quick and anticipating,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We used a 2-2-1 full court press and just sped them up and made them uncomfortable.”

Kenney Tripp led Rainier with 15 points while pulling down four rebounds. Stone Ware added nine points, five rebounds and four steals in the win.

The Columbians had a hard time putting the biscuit in the basket during the third quarter, though, dropping in just three points over those eight minutes. That scoring drought allowed the Mavericks to take the momentum heading into the final quarter.

“Let’s just say we didn’t shoot the lights out,” Baughman said. “This was game one for us and it showed in the third quarter. We’ve got to give Riverdale a lot of credit. They were long and athletic and strong.”

In the second half Rainier implemented a strategy change in order to neutralize the height of Riverdale. Putting one post defender on the front side and calling on their help side defense to cover against the lob, the Columbians created just enough chaos on the block to claim victory.

“All four of my posts, Austin Stout, Colby Biddix, Josh Ellis and Stone Ware did a really great job,” Baughman said.

Rainier (1-0) at Portland Adventist on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.