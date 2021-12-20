OSAA Boys Basketball: Columbians can’t complete comeback at Catlin

CATLIN, Ore. — The Rainier boys basketball team saw a second half coemback attempt fall short, Saturday, as Eagles of Catlin Gabel defended their home court for a 46-42 win.

“We dug ourselves into a hole in the second quarter and just ran out of time,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Now we just need to learn playing both ends of the court for a full 32 minutes.”

Arlo Moslen led Catlin Gabel with 14 points.

Rainier trailed 25-15 at the half but whittled away little by little after the intermission. Trailing by nine points entering the fourth quarter the Columbians simply couldn’t tickle the nets quick enough to snatch the win from the claws of defeat.

“(I) was pleased with our defense tonight again as we kept ourselves in the game,” Baughman noted.

Kenney Tripp led Rainier with 24 points. Colby Biddix added eight points and Jayce Womack chipped in a half dozen.

“We found better balance inside and outside offensively,” Baughman said. “Tripp had a nice game scoring from the outside, in the paint, and converting his free throws.”

Rainier (2-4) will have the week off before returning to the court for a road game at Astoria in the Vince Dulchich Tournament on Dec. 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0