 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Red Leaf Organic Coffee
editor's pick
OSAA Boys Basketball

OSAA Boys Basketball: Columbians can’t complete comeback at Catlin

  • 0
Basketball hoop stock

A basketball hoop sits idle in between action on the court at an area high school.

 Jordan Nailon

CATLIN, Ore. — The Rainier boys basketball team saw a second half coemback attempt fall short, Saturday, as Eagles of Catlin Gabel defended their home court for a 46-42 win.

“We dug ourselves into a hole in the second quarter and just ran out of time,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Now we just need to learn playing both ends of the court for a full 32 minutes.”

Arlo Moslen led Catlin Gabel with 14 points.

Rainier trailed 25-15 at the half but whittled away little by little after the intermission. Trailing by nine points entering the fourth quarter the Columbians simply couldn’t tickle the nets quick enough to snatch the win from the claws of defeat.

“(I) was pleased with our defense tonight again as we kept ourselves in the game,” Baughman noted.

Kenney Tripp led Rainier with 24 points. Colby Biddix added eight points and Jayce Womack chipped in a half dozen.

“We found better balance inside and outside offensively,” Baughman said. “Tripp had a nice game scoring from the outside, in the paint, and converting his free throws.”

People are also reading…

Rainier (2-4) will have the week off before returning to the court for a road game at Astoria in the Vince Dulchich Tournament on Dec. 28.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News