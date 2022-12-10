OSAA Boys Basketball: Cold shooting night sinks Clatskanie in loss to Scappoose

CLATSKANIE — For the third consecutive game, Clatskanie tested itself against larger competition. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Friday it found a team in Scappoose more than able to meet the test.

Scappoose, a 4A squad out of the Cowapa League, snapped its three-game losing streak with the win and handed Clatskanie its first loss of the young season. Senior Griffin Elliot scored 14 points and 6-foot-1 sophomore Evan Barham added 13 for the visitors..

For Clatskanie, it was a tough night trying to find the bottom of the basket. The Tigers finished 14-for-50 from the field and simply never got a rhythm going on offense. The team fell behind 19-11 after the first quarter, managed just five points in the second as Scappoose pulled away for a 31-16 lead at halftime.

Clatskanie would score eight points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth but the output in the final quarter was simply too little, too late. Scappoose already had the game in the bag.

Senior Jordan Maertens was the only double-figure scorer for Clatskanie. He finished with a double double, 13 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Sebastian endured an off night from the field, finishing 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. He had eight points and two steals for the Tigers. It was also a struggle for senior Nelson Warren who was similarly 1-for-6 from three.

Clatskanie (2-1) continues its non-league slate when it hosts Portland Adventist Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.