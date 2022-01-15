OSAA Boys Basketball: Clatskanie gets back on track with win over Taft

CLATSKANIE — The Tigers were able to get off the schneid in front of their home fans Friday night with a 55-42 win over Taft in 3A Coastal Range League boys basketball play.

The turnover bug that has bitten Clatskanie so often this season went dormant for the Tigers versus Tigers tilt, allowing the home team to score like they seldom have before. Eight Clatskanie players reached the scoring column in the victory with Jordan Maertens scoring a team-high 12 points while grabbing eight rebounds.

“(The) boys played hard and took care of the ball tonight,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “We played (our) game, and I'm very proud of them tonight.”

Steven Stahl scored a game-high 13 points for Taft but it wasn’t enough to overcome a strong start and even better finish by the Clatskanie boys.

Reed Koulun pulled down a team-high nine rebounds to pair with six points for Clatskanie.

Anthony Sebastiani added 11 points in the win. Miles Carter chipped in ten points and Hayden McGinnis added eight.

Warren Nelson and Tony Cueto dished four assists each for the hometown Tigers, while scoring two points each.

Clatskanie (3-8, 1-1 league) is scheduled to host Rainier for the first rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny on Tuesday, prior to the girls game at 6 p.m.

