OSAA Boys Basketball: Clatskanie edges out Portland Christian

LEBANON — Clatskanie came from behind to beat Portland Christian 55-51 on Saturday, marking the Tigers’ first win of the fledgling season.

Nelson Warren led the Tigers with a game-high 16 points, Anthony Sebstiani added 12 and Miles Carter poured in nine to lead the Clatskanie offense.

“Love the way both of my guards played — Nelson Warren and Anthony Sebastiani,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “They control the game and came up with some big shots. Warren took over the game at the end.”

Clatskanie found itself trailing early after just seven first quarter points. The Tigers picked things up with 16 points in the second and chipped away at the lead in the third to trail by just two entering the fourth.

Clatskanie outscored the Royals 18-13 in the fourth to come from behind and steal the win. The Tigers made 7-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter to help bring them all the way back.

Clatskanie (1-1) will be at Portland Adventist Academy at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0