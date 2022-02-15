OSAA Boys Basketball: Clatskanie catches Taft by the tail, sets up do-or-die Hootenanny

CLATSKANIE — Everything that could go right did go right for the hometown Tigers on Monday in a 61-42 win over Taft to open the 3A Coastal Range League boys basketball playoffs.

“The biggest difference we saw is our guys played loose. Played together and just took care of the basketball,” Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “Turnovers are a big issue for us and we were able to clean those up.

After falling behind 19-12 in the first quarter Clatskanie cranked up the defense the rest of the way, forcing turnover after turnover and turning them into quick buckets on the other end. Clatskanie put up 22 points in the second quarter to turn a seven point deficit into a six point lead at the intermission.

Gavin Koceja led Taft with a game-high 17 points.

Clatskanie had nine players in the scoring column with at least three points each. Jordan Maertens led the way for the home team with 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Carter Miles knocked down a trio of three-pointers to go with four assists and two blocks, and Anthony Sebastiani added nine points, five steals and four rebounds.

After halftime Clatskanie ran up their lead by outscoring Taft 17-2 in the third quarter.

Keagan Holsey notched five steals and four rebounds to help Clatskanie keep Taft down. Tony Cueto grabbed nine rebounds, with four steals, three blocks and eight points in the win, and Ayden Boursaw added five points with three assists.

“Keagan Holsey stepped up. He provided solid defense on their best player,” Combs said. “Anthony Sebastiani provided leadership in controlling the game and making smart decisions.”

With the win Clatskanie advanced to the next round of the playoffs with a date against the Columbians in Rainier on Tuesday.

“They are a solid team but I feel we match up well against them,” Combs said.

