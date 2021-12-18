 Skip to main content
OSAA Boys Basketball

OSAA Boys Basketball: Clatskanie can’t buy a bucket in loss to Mollala

Basketball hoop stock

A basketball hoop sits idle in between action on the court at an area high school.

 Jordan Nailon

DAYTON, Ore. — The Tigers found the iron unkind Friday as they misfired from all over the floor at Dayton High School in a 48-23 loss to Mollala in non-league boys basketball action.

Clatskanie managed double digits in just one quarter, scoring 10 in the second frame, and bottomed out with just two points in the third quarter. Shooting woes plagued the Tigers wherever they went, and distance did no good as they failed to connect on any of their three-point attempts.

Conversely, Jacob Wastson led Mollala with 13 points and his team sank three long range attempts in the win.

Tony Cueto and Miles Carter each scored five points for the Eagles. Nelson Warren and Ayden Boursaw each added four points. Jordan Maertens grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Clatskanie (1-5) was set to continue play at the Dayton Tournament on Saturday.

