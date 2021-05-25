OSAA Basketball roundup: Willamina outruns Rainier boys

WILLAMINA — The Rainier boys basketball team is still working to get in basketball shape, and it showed in Tuesday’s 50-28 loss at Willamina.

“We just don’t have basketball legs yet,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.

The Columbians came into the game with just one practice under their belts, but Baughman was impressed despite the lack of preparation.

“I am very pleased and proud with how we played,” Baughman said. “We got the shots that we wanted.”

The Columbians went down early. After scoring seven points in the first quarter, they only added three in the second for 10 first-half points. Meanwhile, Willamina started hot and scored 14 in the first and added seven in the second to take a 21-10 lead at halftime.

Willamina erupted out of the locker room with a 22-point third quarter to bury the Columbians. Despite the deficit, Rainier still battled and got better as the game went on with eight points in the third quarter followed by 10 in the final period.

Kenney Tripp led the Rainier offense with 11 points, six of which came from 3-pointers. Brennan Thompkins added five for the Columbians. Nic George and Colby Biddix led Rainier in rebounds with six apiece.