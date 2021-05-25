OSAA Basketball roundup: Willamina outruns Rainier boys

WILLAMINA — The Rainier boys basketball team is still working to get in basketball shape, and it showed in Tuesday’s 50-28 loss at Willamina.
“We just don’t have basketball legs yet,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.
The Columbians came into the game with just one practice under their belts, but Baughman was impressed despite the lack of preparation.
“I am very pleased and proud with how we played,” Baughman said. “We got the shots that we wanted.”
The Columbians went down early. After scoring seven points in the first quarter, they only added three in the second for 10 first-half points. Meanwhile, Willamina started hot and scored 14 in the first and added seven in the second to take a 21-10 lead at halftime.
Willamina erupted out of the locker room with a 22-point third quarter to bury the Columbians. Despite the deficit, Rainier still battled and got better as the game went on with eight points in the third quarter followed by 10 in the final period.
Kenney Tripp led the Rainier offense with 11 points, six of which came from 3-pointers. Brennan Thompkins added five for the Columbians. Nic George and Colby Biddix led Rainier in rebounds with six apiece.
Baughman said he liked the promise his team showed tonight.
“Our defense was excellent tonight,” he said. “Once we get in basketball shape. We will be tough.”
Rainier (0-1) heads back home to take on Warrenton at 7 p.m., Friday, in Rainier.
Willamina wins big over Rainier GBB
RAINIER — The Rainier girls basketball team couldn’t shake a slow start in a 54-21 loss against Willamina in its season opener on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs jumped on top of the Columbian defense with 16 first-quarter points, while the Columbians mustered just 14 points across the first half. Willamina followed the first-quarter performance with 15 in the second to take a 31-14 lead at the half.
The Columbians offense was suffocated in the second half. Rainier managed just seven points in the half with only two coming in the fourth quarter. Willamina slowed on offense, but the Bulldogs coasted to a comfortable victory.
Reese Schimmel led the Columbians with 11 points on the offensive end.
Kaya McLean led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Hallee Hughes added eight for Willamina.
The Columbians shot just 17% on 6-of-35 shooting. Half of Rainier’s makes were from beyond the arc as they finished 3-for-7 from long range.
Rainier (0-1) laces them up again at 7:30 p.m., Friday, at Warrenton.