OSAA 3A Boys Basketball Roundup: Stout nets 18, Rainier tops Taft

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — The Rainier boys basketball team turned a long drive into a certified road trip Tuesday by defeating Taft 60-52 in 3A Coastal Range League action.

“A great game with both teams pushing tempo and shooting at a high percentage,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “We were fortunate to make the last 6-0 run of the game.”

Austin Stout scored a game-high 18 points for Rainier while hauling in a team-high seven rebounds. Riley Painter added seven points and five rebounds.

“I couldn’t be more proud for Riley Painter and Austin Stout performance tonight,” Baughman said. “The hard work they have put in practice paid off for them and us.”

Holding a 32-31 lead at the break, Rainier focused on the defensive end in the second half in order to grease the wheels for their road win. The Tigers scored only 21 second half points with Kai Bayer scoring a team-high 15.

“We did a better job in the second half controlling the boards and closing out to their shooters,” Baughman said.

Kenney Tripp added 15 points and four assists and Jayden Womack netted 12 points in the win.

“Kenney Tripp was able to close it out for us with 6 of his 15 points in the fourth,” Baughman noted.

Rainier (3-5, 1-0 league) is scheduled to hit the road again on Friday for a tilt with Tillamook.

Clatskanie undone in Warrenton by first quarter slump

WARRENTON — A two-point first quarter spelled doom for the Clatskanie boys basketball team Tuesday in a 45-32 defeat at the hands of the Warriors in 3A Coastal Range League play.

Warrenton played a consistent brand of basketball and took a 27-12 lead into the locker room at halftime. That left the Tigers looking for answers, and over the next two quarters of game time they found what they were looking for, at least in part, winning the second half 20-18.

Jordan Maertens notched a double-double for Clatskanie with 11 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Nelson Warren added nine points in the loss.

Warrenton’s Davison Little led all scorers with 21 points.

“Kids played hard. Just got to take care of the ball better,” Clastkanie coach Deshaun Combs said. “We will get back to work tomorrow and prepare for Taft.”

Clatskanie (2-8, 0-1 league) is slated to host Taft at 6 p.m. on Friday.

