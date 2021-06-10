OSAA 3A Boys Basketball: Rainier wallops Clatskanie in Hootenanny

CLATSKANIE — Rainier took home a big win over rival Clatskanie in the Highway 30 Hootenanny on Wednesday as Brennan Tompkins’ 22 points led the Columbians to a 65-44 win.

“Was happy for Brennan Tompkins for his all-around game,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “He worked hard all off season to get better and seeing it paid off for him was nice to see.”

Rainier started strong on the defensive end of the floor and held the Tigers to eight points in each of the first two quarters.

Tompkins started out hot with 13 first quarter points to help the Columbians develop an early 17-8 lead. Rainier erupted with a 22-point second quarter thanks to some solid free-throw shooting as the Columbians hit 8-of-11 shots from the charity stripe to take a 39-16 halftime lead.

The Tigers improved as the night wore on, but they were never able to dig out of the hole the Columbians put them in during the first half. Clatskanie finished with 12 points in the third and 16 in the fourth, but Rainer didn’t give up much ground and matched the Tigers’ 28 points with 26 of their own to get the win.