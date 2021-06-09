OSAA 3A Boys Basketball: Rainier survives 'Hootenanny' of attrition against Clatskanie

RAINIER — The boys Highway 30 Hootenanny was a defensive battle. Neither the Tigers or the Columbians scored over 15 points in a single quarter. Neither team had a real identity on the offensive end, and couldn’t find one throughout.
This game was fueled by momentum, and Rainer had most of it on the way to a 42-31 win.
Any time a foul was called in their favor or a ball was going their way, the Columbians’ bench got fired up. And that energy proved pivotal.
“We couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively,” first-year coach Jared Baughman said, “We were lucky enough to hit timely shots.”
Timely is exactly right. By the time the fourth quarter came around, two or three calls in the the Columbians’ favor was all they needed to tip the scales. Kenney Tripp notched the key bucket that allowed the home team to extend their lead down the stretch.
Still, Clatskanie put up a fight. Capturing the lead in the first quarter made it seem like the Tigers were headed in the right direction. When the end of the first half buzzer went off it was 17-16 for the visitors and they could imagine capturing the win.
But the Tigers came out of the half a little slow and were left surprised to see Rainer put up points quickly. That misstep wound up costing Clatskanie and it could never recover the lead.
“We competed to the end last night, just could not get over the hump,” said Clatskanie coach Deshaun Combs.
The Tigers have little time to lick their wounds as they look to salvage a league win and a rivalry split against Rainier at home on Thursday.
Moments after Tuesday’s loss Combs was already looking forward to the next game.
“Thursday we just need to play fundamental basketball,” Combs said. “We need to make better choices with the ball.”