OSAA 3A Boys Basketball: Rainier survives 'Hootenanny' of attrition against Clatskanie

RAINIER — The boys Highway 30 Hootenanny was a defensive battle. Neither the Tigers or the Columbians scored over 15 points in a single quarter. Neither team had a real identity on the offensive end, and couldn’t find one throughout.

This game was fueled by momentum, and Rainer had most of it on the way to a 42-31 win.

Any time a foul was called in their favor or a ball was going their way, the Columbians’ bench got fired up. And that energy proved pivotal.

“We couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively,” first-year coach Jared Baughman said, “We were lucky enough to hit timely shots.”

Timely is exactly right. By the time the fourth quarter came around, two or three calls in the the Columbians’ favor was all they needed to tip the scales. Kenney Tripp notched the key bucket that allowed the home team to extend their lead down the stretch.

Still, Clatskanie put up a fight. Capturing the lead in the first quarter made it seem like the Tigers were headed in the right direction. When the end of the first half buzzer went off it was 17-16 for the visitors and they could imagine capturing the win.