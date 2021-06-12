 Skip to main content
OSAA 3A Boys Basketball: Rainier can’t find rhythm in loss to Willamina
Basketball stock ball in net

A ball swishes though the net at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

RAINIER — Rainier struggled to find success on the offensive end of the floor on Friday in a 42-32 loss to Willamina.

The Columbians never managed to get things rolling and didn’t have a single double-digit scoring quarter throughout the game. Rainier coach Jared Baughman said it wasn’t due to poor shot selection.

“We did everything right except getting the ball through the net,” Baughman said. “We got the shots that we wanted. But we just could not muster enough points tonight.”

Rainier managed nine points in each of the first two quarters. Willamina didn’t set the scoreboard ablaze, but they were still able to slowly build a 26-18 lead at halftime.

The Rainier defense showed strong out of the locker room and held the bulldogs to just four points in the third quarter. With an opportunity to cut into the lead, the Columbians couldn’t put together much on offense with seven points, but were still within striking distance at 30-25 entering the fourth.

The Bulldogs regained a groove on offense in the fourth, while another seven points in the fourth doomed the Columbians.

Kenny Tripp led Rainier in scoring and rebounds with 13 points and six boards. Colby Biddix added six points and five rebounds for the Columbians.

Willamina’s Kaleb Floyd caused the most trouble for Rainier as he poured in 14 points on the night.

“Especially with our transition offense, we give Willamina credit for taking that away from us,” Baughman said. “I am still proud with how we competed and still kept up our grind, even though our shots were not falling in.”

Rainier was back in action Saturday, at Clatskanie for the Highway 30 Hootenanny.

