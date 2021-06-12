OSAA 3A Boys Basketball: Rainier can’t find rhythm in loss to Willamina

RAINIER — Rainier struggled to find success on the offensive end of the floor on Friday in a 42-32 loss to Willamina.

The Columbians never managed to get things rolling and didn’t have a single double-digit scoring quarter throughout the game. Rainier coach Jared Baughman said it wasn’t due to poor shot selection.

“We did everything right except getting the ball through the net,” Baughman said. “We got the shots that we wanted. But we just could not muster enough points tonight.”

Rainier managed nine points in each of the first two quarters. Willamina didn’t set the scoreboard ablaze, but they were still able to slowly build a 26-18 lead at halftime.

The Rainier defense showed strong out of the locker room and held the bulldogs to just four points in the third quarter. With an opportunity to cut into the lead, the Columbians couldn’t put together much on offense with seven points, but were still within striking distance at 30-25 entering the fourth.

The Bulldogs regained a groove on offense in the fourth, while another seven points in the fourth doomed the Columbians.