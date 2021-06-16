OSAA 3A Boys Basketball: Offensive woes doom Rainier against Warrenton

WARRENTON — Offensive struggles plagued Rainier and, despite a late run, they couldn’t climb back to beat Warrenton in a 44-37 loss on Tuesday in a 3A Coastal Range League matchup.

The Columbians were slow out of the gates and managed just 16 points across the first half. But the Columbian defense played strong and held the Warriors to just 14 points to take a two-point lead at the half.

“We played very similar as we did last Friday,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Great looks, just for some reason, the ball is not (going) through the net right for us. Defensively we played three outstanding quarters.”

The third quarter is where the Columbians lost all of the momentum and tallied just four points on two makes from the field. Warrenton pieced things together and rattled of 17 points in the third to take a 31-20 lead heading into the fourth.

The Columbians gave their best shot in the fourth and scored 17 points, led by Stone Ware with eight points in the quarter, but the Columbians couldn’t do enough to climb all the way back for the win.

Ware was the leader on offense for the Columbians with 17 points thanks to the big fourth quarter. Kenny Tripp added nine points for Rainier.