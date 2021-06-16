OSAA 3A Boys Basketball: Offensive woes doom Rainier against Warrenton

WARRENTON — Offensive struggles plagued Rainier and, despite a late run, they couldn’t climb back to beat Warrenton in a 44-37 loss on Tuesday in a 3A Coastal Range League matchup.
The Columbians were slow out of the gates and managed just 16 points across the first half. But the Columbian defense played strong and held the Warriors to just 14 points to take a two-point lead at the half.
“We played very similar as we did last Friday,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said. “Great looks, just for some reason, the ball is not (going) through the net right for us. Defensively we played three outstanding quarters.”
The third quarter is where the Columbians lost all of the momentum and tallied just four points on two makes from the field. Warrenton pieced things together and rattled of 17 points in the third to take a 31-20 lead heading into the fourth.
The Columbians gave their best shot in the fourth and scored 17 points, led by Stone Ware with eight points in the quarter, but the Columbians couldn’t do enough to climb all the way back for the win.
Ware was the leader on offense for the Columbians with 17 points thanks to the big fourth quarter. Kenny Tripp added nine points for Rainier.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win,” Baughman said. “We just ran out of time.”
Rainier (4-3) was back in action against Knappa at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in Rainier
Clatskanie loses lead in second half in loss to Willamina
Willamina — Clatskanie lost an early lead in the second half as Willamina exploded on the offensive end in the third quarter and beat the Tigers 66-60.
Clatskanie shook off a slow start to take the lead thanks to a 17-point second quarter. The Tigers rolled into the locker room at halftime up 26-23.
Out of the half, the Bulldogs took control on offense. Willamina rattled off 27 points in the third to climb back and take the lead. Clatskanie was able to put up 16 points of their own to remain within striking distance at 50-42.
Clatskanie scored 18 in the fourth to try to chip away at the Willamina lead, but the Bulldogs held steady and matched it with 16 of their own for the win.
Josh Quevido led all scorers with 29 points for the Tigers. Skyler Volcana added nine for Clatskanie.
Cohen Hailer scored 22 points for the Bulldogs while Kaleb Floyd served as a strong second option with 21 for Willamina.
Clatskanie is back home at 7 p.m., Friday, against Warrenton.