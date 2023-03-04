YAKIMA — There’s nothing glamorous about being a Mark Morris Monarch basketball player.

The entire experience is built up on mastering the basics. Excelling at the mundane. Conquering through consistency.

As I lurk in the quietest and most out of the way corner of the Yakima SunDome on an overcast Saturday afternoon I’m not sure what the future will hold for these Monarchs. They have defied expectations at nearly every turn and, as of these keystrokes, they sit 32 minutes of game time between the doldrums of the Yakima valley and the ecstasy found at the top of the mountain. The 2A State championship game was set to tipoff at 9 p.m. Saturday, that is until former Mark Morris Monarch, and current Tumwater T-Bird coach, Josh Wilson spent four quarters and three overtimes to defeat North Kitsap 82-76 for fourth place in the first game of the final day of the prep basketball season.

Saturday night’s grand finale was set to mark the first time since 2007 that the Monarchs have had a chance to play for a State championship, and while the outcome won’t be spilled in ink on these pages tonight, it’s clear already that this group has attained a level of mechanized operations that separates them from, well, almost everyone .

If you want to know how I know, it was writ large across their gleeful faces in the moments after they defeated Pullman 52-49 in the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday. Between Dossen Morrow and Deacon Dietz hopping and bopping and hugging together like Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum at halfcourt, Braydon Olson ripping his jersey from his shorts and buzzing around the pile like a hummingbird on Red Bull, Malakai Gray tilting his head back and howling to the SunDome rafters, and coach Bill Bakamus ordering his charges to break postgame protocol and serenade the baby blue and red fans with the school fight song, the Monarchs were in rare form Friday night.

Yes fans, these Monarchs were downright giddy.

Even after WIAA officials put the kibosh on their extended celebration like the wettest of blankets, the Monarchs could not be quieted. They just took their party the locker room and promptly drenched one another in an eruption of water bottles that left Bakamus’ toes soaked in his boots of Spanish leather.

That’s what happens when you upset an undefeated and No.1 ranked foe. But that doesn’t mean it’s a natural state of emotion for the boys in Columbia blue.

Every day as a Monarch is one that is saturated by expectations. Coach Bakamus wants you at the gym at a certain time, and actually 15 minutes before that. Your socks must be white, without a logo, mid-calf in length, and your ankles must be tortured by circulation cutting ankle braces. Your grades must be up to snuff. Your hair must be short enough. Your tie must be cinched tight and your shirt must be collared and tucked in on gameday.

These are the rules. They are not suggestions.

And that’s just off the court. On the court the work never stops. As the Monarchs and Neil Young both say, in the fields of opportunity it’s plowing time again.

At Mark Morris it’s easy to figure out where the season is supposed to end. That’s what all of those banners that create a patchwork on the walls at Ted M. Natt Court are there for. It’s an impressive collection, to be sure, and the drapes of victory can hang heavy over the heads of young players as they try to find their way in the program.

With a tradition of success that stretches so far, and so consistently, over the decades it can be difficult to enjoy the little moments along the way. Non-league victories feel like a preamble. Wins over lesser 2A GSHL foes feel like a prerequisite. Triumph in rivalry games are an excuse to exhale rather than celebrate. All along the way the eyes of accomplished alumni from legendary team’s gone by sit in the stands. Watching. Judging. Wondering what will be the fatal flaw this time around.

An undefeated run to a league championship? That’s nice.

Two wins over R.A. Long in league play? Just like it’s supposed to be.

But where’s your District championship? How big was your State trophy?

That’s the reality as a Mark Morris Monarch. There are always going to be naysayers. There are always going to be outsized expectations. There’s always going to be teams that can claim they were better, or won more meaningful games, or played against better competition.

It comes with the territory.

But this time around these Monarchs have the opportunity to put their names alongside just three other teams in program history, all the way at the top of the list, as State champions. In order to do that they’ll have to defeat Lynden, a No. 6 seed that comes in as strong and quick as anyone Mark Morris has seen all season.

The last time the Monarchs made it to the Final Four was 2018. The last time they played for a State title was in 2007 when R.A. Long head coach Jeray Key was an All-State player for Mark Morris and his cousin Jyles Petersen was knocking down daggers from the corner. And you know who they played? Lynden, and it didn’t go well.

Still, those Monarchs are revered to this day by anyone who saw them play all those years agi. They took the Tacoma Dome by storm. They slayed the great Rainier Beach. They carried Mark Morris to the brink and captivated the imagination of an entire town along the way.

This year’s group of Monarchs are hardly different. They’ve set screens and bounced passes in order to secure Mark Morris’ 18th trophy in program history. They’ve learned that one good pass deserves another and they’ve overcome their own setbacks along the way only to find themselves laughing on the penultimate day of the season.

Of course, one more win would be monumental in its significance, giving Mark Morris its first State title since 1987. The other two championship seasons came in 1978 and 1985. None of those State titles came in the Bill Bakamus era, though, and just about everyone who’s ever learned to use two hands to give the ball to an official is rooting for the Monarchs’ hall of fame coach to finally bring home the big gold ball.

Either way, though, these Monarchs have already won the right to tilt their heads back and roar at the moon that hangs low above the SunDome and the hometown fans that will surely make the trek across the mountain pass to fill the stands. The only other Mark Morris teams to reach the championship game were in 1986, 2005 (see: the senior seasons of Josh Wilson and Mickey Polis ) and the aforementioned 2007 squad. Those three teams, plus the three championship renditions, are the only others in history to have bragging rights that equal this 2022-23 Mark Morris production.

With nearly all of the hay already in the barn the only question remaining before putting this paper to bed is whether there will be Green Rivers for everybody. And it’s enough to make insanity laugh under pressure.