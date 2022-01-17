MLK Tribute: Union boys turn up, Kelso turns it over in 65-38 loss

It’s not often that the Kelso boys basketball team finds itself overwhelmed and looking around for answers but Monday proved to be manic for the Hilanders when they fell 65-38 to Union in the MLK Tribute at Lower Columbia College.

“They’re physical and their length presented immediate challenges for us. We didn’t play anywhere near clean enough to even give ourselves a chance,” Kelso coach Joe Kinch said. “A lot of it was their ability to squeeze passing lanes and find deflections. When you commit as many turnovers as we did it leads to run outs and now we’re chasing.”

For those keeping track at home, the Hilanders committed at least two dozen turnovers in the game. Depending on who you ask, that frustrating tally could have been pushing 30 whoopsie-daisies.

“I didn’t think we passed it or caught it or shot it very clean. That might be the understatement of the century,” Kinch said. “I didn’t think we were as mentally tough tonight as we’ve been, for a lot of reasons, and one of those reasons is Union.”

It wasn’t a rout from the jump, though. After the first quarter Kelso trailed the Titans by just four points. Then the Hilanders scored the first four points of the second quarter and had the scoreboard all knotted at 17-17 with 6:30 remaining before halftime.

That’s when the cold snap iced over the rim on the Hilanders’ end of the court as the Kelso offense descended into a prolonged period of hibernation. The boys in white and blue would not make another field goal in the half, their only points coming on a pair of freebies by Ethan Mitchell just nine seconds before the intermission.

That dearth of offense allowed Union to run out to a 42-19 lead at the break.

“They play transition basketball really well and it just snowballed on us,” Kinch said. “We probably tried to do too much and in doing that it lends itself to more runouts.”

Mitchell finished with a game-high 20 points for Kelso but no other Hilanders were able to crack double digits. Michael Foust was the second leading scorer in the loss with seven points.

“I thought Ethan Mitchell was a bright spot tonight, for sure,” Kinch said. “The way he conducted his business tonight was really good. He played really hard. He made plays on both ends of the floor and he had a look in his eye that he wanted to be out in that game and compete.”

Things didn’t get much better for Kelso after their halftime talk. They could do little but watch as their deficit grew by ten points over the final 16 minutes. It took a full three minutes for the Hilanders to notch their first points of the third quarter but when the Titans over-extended all five guys above the free throw line Payton Stewart received a rifle pass in rhythm before rocking the rim for the only highlight of an otherwise forgettable second half.

Stewart finished with just four points.

Kinch didn’t consider the day a waste, though. With his team focused on maintaining their spot atop the 3A Greater St. Helens League and then putting together a lengthy postseason run, the Hilanders’ coach felt there was plenty to be gleaned from a good old fashioned trip to the woodshed at the hands of the Titans.

“It’s a great event, number one. I’m super glad that we’ve been able to play in this event several times over the years,” Kinch said. “What we learned out of it? I guess we’ll know tomorrow at practice and as we get in situations like that down through January as we try to pick up league wins.”

Kelso (9-5, 3-1 league) is set to host Battle Ground on Wednesday in a grudge match after the Tigers handed the Hilanders their only league loss last Thursday.

