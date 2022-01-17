MLK Tribute: Tumwater boys topple Monarchs; Josh Wilson gets first win over alma mater

Tumwater was the team coming an hour south to Cowlitz County, but once in Longview, Mark Morris was the one playing the Thunderbirds’ game, losing 64-52 at Myklebust Gymnasium to cap off the sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute at LCC.

After the T-Birds took the lead midway through the first quarter, the Monarchs stayed within punching distance until the very last minute or so. Unfortunately for the Monarchs, barely any of those punches landed.

Mark Morris went an ice-cold 2 for 22 from beyond the arc. Braydon Olsen hit one triple five minutes into the second quarter, and Kobe Parlin hit another three and a half into the fourth, but aside from that, it was all rough sledding from downtown.

“It’s not like we’re trying to miss them,” said acting head coach Steve Kloke, who once again filled in for an absent Bill Bakamus. “I would say there were maybe a handful that were probably not great shots, rushed, untimely. But we had some good looks and they didn’t drop.”

The tough night from outside led the Monarchs to finish at a 25% clip from the field. For three quarters, they stayed in it from the free-throw line, going 20-for-22 at the stripe.

But giving up a couple inches across the board — and more down low, where 6-6 UW football signee Ryan Otton loomed large — Mark Morris could only do so much trying to find a body in the middle.

“It’s fine to attack, but it can’t be attacking off the walk up the floor when the defense is set and everybody’s a helper,” Kloke said. “You do have to move the ball, you have to reverse it, you have to distort their defense, and then look for those lanes and penetrate.”

Parlin led the Monarchs with 21 points, going 8 for 10 from the line. Deacon Dietz put up 14 points and was 6 for 6 on free throws.

Tumwater’s Luke Brewer dropped a game-high 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers — all of which seemed to come just when the Monarchs were getting a spark of momentum.

Mark Morris ran out to an early lead on a pair of transition buckets off turnovers, and hit another one to make it 8-4, but Brewer hit a pair of threes to spark an 8-0 run that gave Tumwater a lead it wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the first half. Mark Morris spent nearly the entire second quarter within five points, but couldn’t quite get on enough of a run to come all the way back, and only managed to force one turnover after getting four in the first.

“We were not as aggressive, and then they could just run their stuff,” Koke said. “All their stuff is 1-4 low, and then they’ll just pop you high. I think our guys were a little tentative not to want to get beat on the backdoor, and then once they ran some counter plays, we fell asleep on backdoors.”

That run finally came out of halftime. After Otton — who didn’t play the entire second quarter — picked up his third foul 40 seconds in an went to the bench, the Monarchs brought it to within one point, but blew multiple attempts at go-ahead layups. Two minutes later, Jacob Hammond worked a bucket in the post to give Mark Morris a 37-36 lead and force a timeout out of MM alum Josh Wilson.

“In the second half, we had more ball-reversals, we had some good flashing, we had some good touches in the middle where we had some cuts and some different looks other than contested threes,” Kloke said. “That’s a good sign. That’s a sign that they learned from halftime, that they understood and made an adjustment, trying to win a basketball game.”

But coming out of the huddle, Brewer hit yet another dagger to put the T-Birds up two, and they wouldn’t look back, going into the fourth up three and only extending it the rest of the way.

Mark Morris (9-4) will get back to 2A GSHL play Wednesday, facing Ridgefield at home in a revenge game.

“I don’t know if we gave them our best shot, but we gave them a good shot,” Kloke said. “I’m proud of our guys for hanging in there.”

