MLK Tribute Basketball: Willapa Valley boys wallop Winlock

Winlock made its way south to compete at Lower Columbia College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute on Monday, but they did so without leading scorer Nolan Swofford and took a beating at the hands of Willapa Valley, ultimately falling 81-32.

The Vikings jumped on top early and never relented, posting more than 20 points on offense across the first three quarters. Defensively, the Vikings had similar success, holding the Cardinals to single digits for the first three quarters before they broke through to score 13 in the fourth.

The Vikings nearly had a running clock by halftime, outscoring the Cardinals 46-11. By the end of the third, the Willapa Valley lead broke the 40-point mark, allowing for the running clock.

Cole Fray-Parmantier led the Cardinals with 12 points while Payton Sickles and James Cusson both added five.

Winlock (0-13) is back home against Wahkiakum on Tuesday.

